Amrapali Dubey: When a writer thinks of a challenging role, the first name should be mine

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actress Aamrapali Dubey, who is currently seen in ‘Bigg Boss 20’, says the Bhojpuri film industry has undergone a significant shift in recent years, with female-oriented stories and women superstars increasingly driving successful films.

The actress, who is proud of the changing landscape, also said she feels writers should now see her as the first choice for challenging roles.

Asked if she feels that the Bhojpuri industry has given her enough challenging roles, Aamrapali told IANS: “Yes, it has. I think whenever a writer writes a challenging role, the first name that occurs in his mind has to be Aamrapali Dubey.”

Would she agree that Bhojpuri cinema has often been criticised for relying heavily on star pairings rather than strong female-led stories?

The actress said “Since the past three years, three and a half years, the films that have worked in Bhojpuri are only the films made by female superstars, made with female superstars.

And it's a very proud thing.”

She added: “I'm feeling very proud to say this out loud right now. So while saying this, I'm feeling very proud that the norms of our industry have changed. If you watch, you'll know that for the past three, three and a half years, four, five years in fact, there are a lot of female-oriented films being made and they're doing well. People are giving a lot of love.”

Slowly, the environment has changed, said a proud Aamrapali.

She added: “It takes time to make any change. We're also taking our time. We'll come a little late, but we'll come with a lot of strength.”

The 20th edition of Bigg Boss which started on September 6.

It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants, including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

--IANS

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