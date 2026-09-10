Dwayne Johnson reveals strategic 22 kilos weight loss for ‘Lizard Music’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Hollywood icon Dwayne Johnson has opened up about his current training, diet and conditioning, sharing that he took an entire year to lose 22 kilos for his role in Benny Safdie’s upcoming film ‘Lizard Music’.

The icon took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself making his pre-workout meal and revealed that he opted for a strategic approach rather than an extreme weight cut and currently weighs between 232 (105 kg) and 235 (106 kilos) lbs, while maintaining his strength, endurance and conditioning.

“Lots of great questions about my current training split, diet, cardio + conditioning. My current weight is 232-235lbs and holding conditioning very nicely. I took a full year to drop 50lbs for my current role I’m shooting now (Benny Safdie’s “Lizard Music”),” Johnson wrote.

The star said that he wanted to “be strategic and wise about the weight cut and not implement anything extreme.”

“My high carb days (approx 450grams carbs) fall on my 2 leg days + Sun and my low/medium carb days (250-300g) fill out the rest of the week. Feel phenomenal at this weight, strength, endurance, pumps with training are all fantastic- cardiovascular is excellent and holding conditioning nice and tight,” Johnson wrote.

He added: “Of course my muscle fullness fluctuates through the week with lower carb days, but nothing a few pre workout rice cakes, honey and pinch of salt can’t fix.”

Lizard Music is an upcoming American fantasy adventure film directed by Benny Safdie, and based on the book of the same name by Daniel Pinkwater. It stars Johnson, Theo Clark Leber, Tim Heidecker, Alicia Silverstone, and Regina Hall.

The film follows a boy, who stumbles upon a secret late-night broadcast of lizards playing otherworldly music.

In other news, the star recently announced his next ‘Free Byrd’, in which Johnson will star “as a Las Vegas motorcycle stuntman who conceals his dementia diagnosis from everyone, including his mechanic brother, as he risks everything on one last jump.”

--IANS

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