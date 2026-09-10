Dia Mirza steps away from ‘endless cycles of consumption’, shares serene family moments

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza shared glimpses of a peaceful family outing with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and their son Avyaan.

Reflecting on the importance of taking a break from the everyday hustle, the ‘Sanju’ actress enjoyed some peaceful moments in nature with her family. Taking to Instagram, Dia posted a series of pictures capturing moments from their time outdoors, including serene sunset views and candid family moments. Alongside the pictures, she wrote: “Seeking nature during a week when everything seemed to be coming down together. What a life saver!. Bahar jao! Sab reset ho jata hain.”

The ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress also spoke about making the most of opportunities to disconnect from the constant rush of consumption and encouraged her followers to take a pause. “Making the most of the space, the time, the opportunity to break away from the endless cycles of consumption. Take. A. Pause,” she added.

The images feature Dia and Vaibhav sitting in a park with their son and enjoying a picnic. In another picture, the parents can be seen posing with their son, while other photos capture their playful family moments.

Dia Mirza married Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at her Bandra residence in Mumbai. The couple are proud parents to their son, Avyaan, who was born in 2021. They also have a stepdaughter, Samaira, from Vaibhav’s previous marriage.

On the work front, Dia was recently seen playing Kamalpreet Dhanoa in “Operation Safed Sagar,” a role she described as a “privilege of a lifetime.”

"Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War' also starred Jimmy Shergill, Dia Mirza, Siddharth, Harssh A. Singh, Adil Hussain, Pawan Chopra, and others. The series was released on 7 August 2026 on Netflix.

--IANS

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