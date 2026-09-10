September 10, 2026 11:39 AM हिंदी

‘I did not go to bed’: Zverev reveals he watched Shelton-Alcaraz late-night epic

‘I did not go to bed’: Zverev reveals he watched Shelton-Alcaraz late-night epic

New York, Sep 10 (IANS) Alexander Zverev revealed he stayed up until 3:30 a.m. on Thursday to watch Ben Shelton defeat Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set US Open quarter-final thriller in New York, choosing to follow the dramatic contest despite having his own semi-final place to secure.

"I watched Shelton-Alcaraz until 3:30 a.m. last night. I did not go to bed," Zverev said after advancing to the last four with a straight-sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp, as quoted by ATP. “I was up late. I was watching TV because I was sleeping in until 1 p.m. anyways.”

The German top seed had already endured two five-setters during his opening two matches at Flushing Meadows, but the prospect of missing one of the tournament’s most anticipated clashes proved difficult to resist.

Shelton eventually prevailed over two-time US Open champion Alcaraz 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(10-7), producing a memorable performance in front of the home crowd. The result set up an all-American semi-final against Frances Tiafoe.

“Credit to Ben, he played an unbelievable match,” said Zverev. “(Friday) is going to be a fun semi-final between two Americans.”

While Shelton and Tiafoe will contest the first semi-final, Zverev will face Karen Khachanov for a place in the final.

Zverev reached the last four by defeating van de Zandschulp 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday. The victory marked his third US Open semi-final appearance and continued a standout season for the 29-year-old, who captured his maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros earlier this year.

The German has also established himself as the ATP Tour’s leading match winner in 2026, with 51 victories to his name. His 23 Grand Slam match wins this season have surpassed Boris Becker’s previous German record of 22, set in 1989.

Against van de Zandschulp, Zverev repeatedly delivered when the pressure increased. He saved a break point at 2-3 in the second set after a 33-shot rally and later benefited from a forehand error from the Dutchman when he held set point at 5-4.

Now, after sacrificing another night of sleep to watch the action unfold, Zverev will turn his attention to his own semi-final as he bids to reach a second Grand Slam final of the season.

--IANS

vi/bc

LATEST NEWS

Gold, silver trade mixed ahead of US inflation data, Fed decision

Gold, silver trade mixed ahead of US inflation data, Fed Reserve decision

Amrapali Dubey: When a writer thinks of a challenging role, the first name should be mine(Photo: Aamrapali Dubey/Instagram)

Amrapali Dubey: When a writer thinks of a challenging role, the first name should be mine

Prachi Singh to on-screen hubby Aman Gandhi on ‘BB 20’: Excited to see unfiltered side of him

Prachi Singh to on-screen hubby Aman Gandhi on ‘BB 20’: Excited to see unfiltered side of him

Kunal Kemmu praises Rohit Sharma’s ability to turn any audience into a stadium in ‘Family Full House’ promo

Kunal Kemmu praises Rohit Sharma’s ability to turn any audience into a stadium in ‘Family Full House’ promo

Brent crude holds above $100 as US-Iran conflict threatens deeper oil supply disruption

Brent crude holds above $100 as US-Iran conflict threatens deeper oil supply disruption

Representing India brings unique pressure; tennis will keep delivering results: Rohit Rajpal

Representing India brings unique pressure; tennis will keep delivering results: Rohit Rajpal

‘I did not go to bed’: Zverev reveals he watched Shelton-Alcaraz late-night epic

‘I did not go to bed’: Zverev reveals he watched Shelton-Alcaraz late-night epic

Dwayne Johnson reveals strategic 22 kilos weight loss for ‘Lizard Music’

Dwayne Johnson reveals strategic 22 kilos weight loss for ‘Lizard Music’

Dia Mirza steps away from ‘endless cycles of consumption’, shares serene family moments

Dia Mirza steps away from ‘endless cycles of consumption’, shares serene family moments

CBI brings absconding accused Harnek Singh back from US after 13 years

CBI brings absconding accused Harnek Singh back from US after 13 years