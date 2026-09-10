‘I did not go to bed’: Zverev reveals he watched Shelton-Alcaraz late-night epic

New York, Sep 10 (IANS) Alexander Zverev revealed he stayed up until 3:30 a.m. on Thursday to watch Ben Shelton defeat Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set US Open quarter-final thriller in New York, choosing to follow the dramatic contest despite having his own semi-final place to secure.

"I watched Shelton-Alcaraz until 3:30 a.m. last night. I did not go to bed," Zverev said after advancing to the last four with a straight-sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp, as quoted by ATP. “I was up late. I was watching TV because I was sleeping in until 1 p.m. anyways.”

The German top seed had already endured two five-setters during his opening two matches at Flushing Meadows, but the prospect of missing one of the tournament’s most anticipated clashes proved difficult to resist.

Shelton eventually prevailed over two-time US Open champion Alcaraz 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(10-7), producing a memorable performance in front of the home crowd. The result set up an all-American semi-final against Frances Tiafoe.

“Credit to Ben, he played an unbelievable match,” said Zverev. “(Friday) is going to be a fun semi-final between two Americans.”

While Shelton and Tiafoe will contest the first semi-final, Zverev will face Karen Khachanov for a place in the final.

Zverev reached the last four by defeating van de Zandschulp 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday. The victory marked his third US Open semi-final appearance and continued a standout season for the 29-year-old, who captured his maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros earlier this year.

The German has also established himself as the ATP Tour’s leading match winner in 2026, with 51 victories to his name. His 23 Grand Slam match wins this season have surpassed Boris Becker’s previous German record of 22, set in 1989.

Against van de Zandschulp, Zverev repeatedly delivered when the pressure increased. He saved a break point at 2-3 in the second set after a 33-shot rally and later benefited from a forehand error from the Dutchman when he held set point at 5-4.

Now, after sacrificing another night of sleep to watch the action unfold, Zverev will turn his attention to his own semi-final as he bids to reach a second Grand Slam final of the season.

--IANS

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