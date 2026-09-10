Jasmine Sandlas shares photos clicked by ‘Chaudhary Saab’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas shared a series of pictures on social media, revealing that they were clicked by her beau Shekhar Chaudhary, whom she referred to as “Chaudhary Saab.”

Jasmine took to Instagram, where she shared three pictures of herself from a picturesque locale by the seaside.

“Chaudhary Saab took these photos,” she wrote as the caption.

It was in July, when Jasmine introduced her finance during her The Dream Girl India Tour in New Delhi she beau Shekhar onstage in New Delhi.

Talking about Jasmine, her first song, "Muskan" in 2008 became a hit. In 2014, she began her Bollywood playback singing career with the song "Yaar Na Miley" for the film Kick.

Her latest hits are "Shararat", "Jaiye Sajna" from the "Dhurandhar" franchise, "Taras" for the movie Munjya 2024 and "Nasha" for Raid-2 2025. She also received several awards, including the "Most Popular Song of the Year 2016". She was also featured on the TEDx Talks, MTV Coke Studio and Spoken Word platforms.

It was in May, when the singer announced her ‘The Dream Girl India Tour’ and said that it isn’t just about playing a bigger venue but about creating a space where her music and the audience become one pulse.

She had then said that the tour is creating a space where her music and the audience become one pulse.

“My journey has always been unfiltered and deeply tied to the people who listen to me. With 'The Dream Girl' tour, we are tearing down the walls and building an arena experience that feels incredibly intimate yet absolutely explosive. I’m bringing my rawest energy, and I expect India to bring theirs,” she added.

The tour’s moniker serves as a personal homage to her journey, tracing her path from a young lyricist to a global heavyweight. The tour comes after the magnanimous success of her recent tracks from the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar duology.

--IANS

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