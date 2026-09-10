Kunal Kemmu praises Rohit Sharma’s ability to turn any audience into a stadium in ‘Family Full House’ promo

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu heaped praise on India’s World Cup-winning captain, Rohit Sharma, for his ability to turn any gathering into a stadium-like atmosphere in the latest promo of the upcoming entertainment show “Family Full House with Rohit Sharma.”

The promo offers a glimpse of the fun-filled energy of the premiere episode, with Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur pulling Rohit Sharma’s leg in their signature cricketing style. The light-hearted banter sets the tone for an entertaining episode featuring some of India’s favourite personalities. The camaraderie continues as Kunal Kemmu praises Rohit for his ability to create an electrifying atmosphere wherever he goes. He said, “Ye kaam sirf Rohit Sharma hi kar sakte hai ki audience kahi bhi ho usse stadium bana hi dete hai.”

The promo also captures the cricketers letting their hair down as they break into an impromptu dance to the popular song “Koi Sehri Babu.”

“Family Full House with Rohit Sharma” will have its grand premiere on September 19 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. The premiere episode will feature Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Abhishek Nayar, Dr. Aditya Daftary, Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava, Nirahua, and Vanshika Dhir.

Speaking about the special significance of the premiere, Rohit Sharma reflected on his journey and shared how September 19 holds a special place in his career. He said, “19 September ko mera T20 mein debut hua. Aur, 19 September, television par mera debut hoga.”

Rohit Sharma has already announced his retirement from Test and T20 cricket, but he continues to represent India in the ODI format.

Rohit is all set to make his television debut with Family Full House with Rohit Sharma. Sony Pictures Networks India announced the show on August 31 by unveiling a teaser.

The teaser video played on Sharma’s now-iconic dressing-room remark, “Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega,” which became a widely shared meme after his words were picked up by the stump microphones. Referring to the moment in the teaser, Sharma jokingly said, “Do line kya bol di, itna viral ho gaya. Jab mera poora show aayega toh kya hoga?”

The show is set to premiere on September 19, with the episode airing simultaneously on television and streaming platforms.

--IANS

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