Prabhu begins shooting for his upcoming film with director Franklin Jacob

Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) Popular Tamil actor Prabhu on Monday began shooting for his next film, which is being directed by Franklin Jacob who is best known for having penned the dialogues of the Lokesh Kanakaraj-starrer 'DC'.

Producer Raahul’s Romeo Pictures, which has made its mark through grand film productions and successful distribution ventures, is jointly producing this new film in association with Gokul Srinivasan of Aviate Pictures.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that along with Prabhu, who is the son of the legendary Tamil star Sivaji Ganesan, actor Vijay Varma will be seen playing the lead in this film.

Actress Shivathmika Rajashekar has been roped in to play the female lead in this film, which will also feature the film's producer Raahul in a pivotal role.

Taking to his X timeline to share an update on the film on Monday, producer Raahul wrote, "Lights, camera, and lots of action. #RomeoPictures11 shoot commences today #IlayaThilagamPrabhu."

The film will belong to the dark humour genre, say sources, who point out that the is to being made as a thriller-comedy with a unique storyline.

Interestingly, actor Vikram Prabhu, who is the son of Prabhu, and director Adhik Ravichandran graced the launch event of the film. Sources said that the celebrities met the team and conveyed their wishes to the entire cast and crew.

Apart from Prabhu and Vijay Varma, the film will also feature several well known actors, including Muthukumar, Ramesh Thilak, Dileep Subbarayan, Dheena, Arun Matheswaran, Kavitha Bharathi and Avinash Ragudevan in important roles.

On the technical front, music for the film is to be scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja while cinematography is to be handled by Pradeep Kaliraja. Editing for the film will be by G K Prasanna and stunts in the film are to be choreographed by PC Stunts. Yugabharathi will be penning the lyrics of the songs in the film, while Naushad Ahmed will handle costume design. Art direction for the film will be bySakthi Venkatraj.

With veteran actor Prabhu joining hands with actors from the younger generation in a film with a unique storyline, this new project is expected to offer audiences a fresh and distinctive theatrical experience.

--IANS

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