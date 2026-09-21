Powerful testament to ambition of New India: Nitin Nabin on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Monday travelled by road from Delhi to Meerut and highlighted the transformation brought by the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, saying the project demonstrated how a long-standing vision could be turned into reality through modern infrastructure.

Taking to X, Nabin said, “While travelling from Delhi to Meerut by road today, I experienced firsthand how a vision can truly be turned into reality. A journey that once took over 3 hours can now be covered effortlessly in just 45 minutes.”

He said the expressway had become an important part of the daily lives of lakhs of commuters and described the project as an example of the scale and speed of infrastructure development in the country.

“The Delhi-Meerut Expressway has become an integral part of the everyday lives of lakhs of commuters. Built under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, it contains India’s first 14-lane expressway section and stands as a powerful testament to the scale, speed and ambition of New India,” Nabin said.

Referring to his experience as the Road Construction Department (RCD) Minister of Bihar, the BJP chief said good road connectivity goes beyond simply linking two locations and can have a direct impact on people’s everyday lives.

“Having served as the RCD Minister of Bihar, I have seen closely how a good road does more than connect two points on a map. It connects a farmer to a market, a student to a school and a patient to a hospital in time,” Nabin stated.

He also linked the development of modern infrastructure with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service, saying such projects show the “kind of India taking shape before us”.

“An India where long-held dreams of world-class connectivity are becoming real, and where modern infrastructure is driving us firmly on the fast lane to a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

Nabin arrived in Meerut on Monday for a two-day tour of western Uttar Pradesh. This marks Nabin’s first visit to western Uttar Pradesh since assuming the role of National President.

Upon his arrival in Meerut on Monday, a large number of BJP workers welcomed him at the Kashi Toll Plaza.

Meetings are lined up with former office-bearers, Members of Parliament (MPs), and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Western Uttar Pradesh.

Discussions during these meetings will centre on the state of organisation, preparations for the upcoming elections, and feedback received from the grassroots level.

Given the BJP’s recent changes to its organisational structure and the appointment of district in-charges, this visit by the party’s chief is also considered crucial for assessing the activity levels of the new organisational team.

--IANS

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