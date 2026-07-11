Six women die after C-sections in Bhilwara, two in Banswara; Gehlot seeks central probe

Jaipur, June 11 (IANS) Six maternal deaths within five days at Rajasthan's Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital in Bhilwara, and two in Banswara reportedly following Caesarean-section deliveries, have raised serious concerns over infection control and patient safety in the state's public healthcare system.

Hospital authorities have confirmed the detection of infection in the operation theatre (OT), while investigations are underway to determine whether it contributed to the deaths.

The latest maternal death on Friday took the toll to six in Bhilwara since July 6. The women had undergone C-section deliveries before their condition deteriorated. Following reports of infection, surgeries in the affected operation theatre were suspended, and several patients were shifted to other hospitals as a precautionary measure.

Hospital officials said samples from the operation theatre, surgical instruments and equipment have been sent for microbiological examination. An inquiry committee has also been constituted to investigate the deaths and identify any lapses in infection control and hospital protocols.

The incident has also brought the hospital's infrastructure under scrutiny. Reports indicate that the hospital performs 30 to 40 caesarean surgeries every day while having only five surgical sets, raising concerns over sterilisation practices and infection management.

A five-member team has been constituted to probe the issue, and samples of injections administered to them have been collected.

Additionally, two new mothers died in Banswara on Friday after delivering their first babies post C-sec surgery. While one was anemic, the other woman had high blood pressure.

The Bhilwara and Banswara tragedy comes after similar concerns over maternal healthcare had earlier surfaced in Kota, Bikaner and Jodhpur, intensifying questions over Rajasthan's public healthcare system.

Reacting to the incident, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot termed the maternal deaths "heart-rending and extremely alarming" and alleged that they reflected serious shortcomings in the state's healthcare system.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, Gehlot said that continuing caesarean surgeries despite reports of OT infection and carrying out 30-40 surgeries daily with only five surgical sets pointed to "gross negligence and a deteriorating healthcare system."

"The deaths of postpartum women in Bhilwara and Banswara are heartbreaking and deeply worrying. My heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families. Continuing caesarean operations despite reports of infection in the operation theatre and performing 30-40 surgeries with only five surgical sets clearly reflects gross negligence and the deteriorating state of the healthcare system. After Kota, Bikaner and Jodhpur, the situation in Bhilwara is equally disturbing. Has the BJP government left Rajasthan's healthcare system to fate?" Gehlot said.

The senior Congress leader also urged the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to immediately depute an expert team to Rajasthan for an independent assessment of government hospitals and a comprehensive investigation into the recent maternal deaths.

"The series of such incidents indicates that the government is not taking the matter seriously. The Union Health Ministry should immediately send an expert team to evaluate the situation in hospitals across Rajasthan and conduct a thorough investigation so that the lives of postpartum women can be protected," Gehlot said.

Gehlot tagged Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda in his appeal and called for urgent intervention to prevent further maternal deaths.

Meanwhile, Health Department officials said the inquiry is underway, and action will be taken based on its findings. Authorities are also awaiting laboratory reports to establish the exact cause of the infections and the maternal deaths.

--IANS

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