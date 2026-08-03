Nitish Sharma calls playing Shatrughan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana 'a divine blessing'

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actor Nitish Sharma called the opportunity to play Shatrughan, the youngest son of King Dasharatha, in director Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' a divine blessing.

Recalling the moment he received the news that he had bagged the role, Nitish shared that it felt to him as if it was 'fate'.

Explaining the reason, he shared, "The call came during one of the most difficult phases of my life. Professionally, I had just gone through a major disappointment, and I was trying to find peace by reading the Ramcharitmanas. It was during that very moment that I received the call for Ramayan. Honestly, it felt like a divine blessing and a reminder that Lord Ram always has a bigger plan for us."

Nitish further said that the responsibility of playing such a character is not something one can take lightly.

Expressing his gratitude to the makers for showing faith in him, he added, "My first emotion was pure gratitude. I am deeply thankful to our casting director, Mukesh Chhabra sir, our producer, Namit Malhotra sir, and our director, Nitesh Tiwari sir, for believing in me and trusting me with the responsibility of playing Shatrughan. Becoming a part of Ramayan is more than just another role for me — it’s an honour and a privilege that I will always cherish."

Nitish shared that he is leaving no stone unturned to do justice to the role of Shatrughan, the quiet and loyal brother.

"Along with the excitement came a deep sense of responsibility. I knew I had to give this character everything I had," he went on to share.

Made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, 'Ramayana' has Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

The core cast of the drama further includes Lara Dutta, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Indira Krishnan, Vivek Oberoi.

--IANS

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