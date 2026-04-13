Pooja Bhatt shares throwback BTS pic with John Abraham from Paap, recalls Spiti Valley shoot

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt took a trip down memory lane, circling back to the year 2003 when her movie Paap made its release.

The actress shared a picture on her social media account, that featured a behind-the-scenes still from the movie.

Talking about the picture shared, Pooja Bhatt and John Abraham are seen sitting on stone steps, surrounded by local residents of Kaza in Spiti Valley.

The young group is seen dressed in vibrant traditional attire, with woollen caps, garments, and cultural accessories.

Both Pooja and John, along with the group is seen smiling for the picture.

Throwing it back to her time in the serene Spiti Valley, Pooja Bhatt wrote, “The picture, taken in Kaza in 2003, beautifully captures the essence of the film’s raw and rooted storytelling, with John Abraham joining her alongside locals dressed in traditional attire.”

Talking about the movie, Paap, it released in 2003, and marked Pooja Bhatt’s directorial debut in Bollywood.

The film starred John Abraham and Udita Goswami in lead roles. Stalwart actor Mohan Agashe also essayed a pivotal role.

The movie, set against the breathtaking landscapes of Spiti, stood out for its unique backdrop and picturesque scenes.

Talking about the movie's storyline, Paap revolves around the character of Kaya a young Buddhist women raised in a monastery, who is destined to become a spiritual leader.

Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets a man from the outside world a character essayed by John Abraham.

The film explored intense themes of faith, desire, redemption and inner turmoil.

Talking about Pooja Bhatt, the actress is the elder stepsister of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

Pooja comes from one of Bollywood's most prominent film personalities.

In the 90s, she was touted to be one of the top-notch actresses and has delivered several memorable performances.

Her movies like “Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin”, “Sadak”, “Zakhm”, “Daddy” and others earned her praise for her strong screen presence and versatility.

In recent times, Pooja has launched her own audio podcast a few months ago, where her father and celebrated filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt appeared as her first guest, sparking engaging conversations on life and cinema.

–IANS

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