April 15, 2026 8:21 PM हिंदी

Police starts investigation against Katy Perry in Australia over Ruby Rose sexual assault allegations

Police starts investigation against Katy Perry in Australia over Ruby Rose sexual assault allegations

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Katy Perry is facing the action from the long arm of the law in Australia. A police investigation is underway in Australia after the singer was accused of sexual assault by ‘Batgirl’ and ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actress Ruby Rose.

The singer has denied the allegations, calling them “reckless lies”, and has made counter-arguments through her representative against the actress, reports ‘Variety’.

The Victoria Police said in a statement, “Melbourne sexual offenses and child abuse investigation team (SOCIT) detectives are investigating (an alleged) historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010. Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s CBD. As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage”.

As per ‘Variety’, Rose came forward with the allegation on Sunday night, writing on Threads that Katy Perry had allegedly sexually assaulted her at a club in Melbourne when they were both in their early 20s. Rose is now 40 years old, and Katy Perry is 41.

“Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a shit what she thinks”, Rose wrote in response to a post from Complex sharing Katy Perry’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s Coachella set.

A representative for Katy Perry denied the claim in a statement, as they said, “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named”.

Though Rose previously said she wasn’t interested in filing a police report about the alleged incident, she confirmed in a Threads post that she had “finalized all of my reports” and would no longer be able to “comment, repost, or talk publicly".

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Cleric endorses Reservation Bill, advises restraint for Muslim women

Cleric endorses Reservation Bill, advises restraint for Muslim women

‘Raja Shivaji Anthem ‘Chhatrapati’’ captures pride, spirit of Hindavi Swarajya

‘Raja Shivaji Anthem ‘Chhatrapati’’ captures pride, spirit of Hindavi Swarajya

Revamped website, mobile app for Commerce Department with 22 languages launched

Revamped website, mobile app for Commerce Department with 22 languages launched

IPL 2026: Ready to bat up the order, says Naman Dhir as MI sweat over Rohit's fitness

IPL 2026: Ready to bat up the order, says Naman Dhir as MI sweat over Rohit's fitness

'200 used to feel safe, now it’s different': Marsh reflects on changing T20 trends

'200 used to feel safe, now it’s different': Marsh reflects on changing T20 trends

Policy framework, R&D and trade reforms needed to reduce India’s cocoa import: Industry leaders

Policy framework, R&D and trade reforms needed to reduce India’s cocoa import: Industry leaders

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma skips training, still under 'assessment', final call to be made just before the match

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma skips training, still under 'assessment', final call to be made just before the match

Turkey: Four killed, 20 injured in another school shooting (File shooting)

Turkey: Four killed, 20 injured in another school shooting

New Delhi: Congress President and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference after the INDIA Bloc meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Premnath Pandey)

Oppn united on delimitation amendment, will oppose it in Parliament: Kharge​

Yash says reveals what makes ‘Ramayana’ universal

Yash reveals what makes ‘Ramayana’ universal