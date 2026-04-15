Police starts investigation against Katy Perry in Australia over Ruby Rose sexual assault allegations

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Katy Perry is facing the action from the long arm of the law in Australia. A police investigation is underway in Australia after the singer was accused of sexual assault by ‘Batgirl’ and ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actress Ruby Rose.

The singer has denied the allegations, calling them “reckless lies”, and has made counter-arguments through her representative against the actress, reports ‘Variety’.

The Victoria Police said in a statement, “Melbourne sexual offenses and child abuse investigation team (SOCIT) detectives are investigating (an alleged) historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010. Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s CBD. As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage”.

As per ‘Variety’, Rose came forward with the allegation on Sunday night, writing on Threads that Katy Perry had allegedly sexually assaulted her at a club in Melbourne when they were both in their early 20s. Rose is now 40 years old, and Katy Perry is 41.

“Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a shit what she thinks”, Rose wrote in response to a post from Complex sharing Katy Perry’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s Coachella set.

A representative for Katy Perry denied the claim in a statement, as they said, “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named”.

Though Rose previously said she wasn’t interested in filing a police report about the alleged incident, she confirmed in a Threads post that she had “finalized all of my reports” and would no longer be able to “comment, repost, or talk publicly".

--IANS

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