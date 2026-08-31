PoK stir enters critical stage as medicines blocked, hospitals prevented from treating protesters

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) The ongoing protests in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the stubborn approach adopted by the administration has made life a living hell for the people of the region. In addition to using brute force against the protesters, food supplies have been blocked. Currently, there is a huge shortage of medicines in PoK which has only added to the woes of the people.

An official said that hospitals in PoK do not have enough stock of medicines to even cater to basic needs. The main reason for this scenario is because Islamabad has completely blocked the supply of medicines to the region. Even those who are not protesting are complaining about the lack of basic medicines in hospitals.

Officials say that the Pakistan army headed by Field Marshal Asim Munir is taking all the calls. The local political leaders have been threatened not to engage with the protesters and this explains why talks have remained stalled the official explained. Further, the Army has also instructed hospitals not to treat injured protesters and if they do so, they will have to face consequences.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that across hospitals, schools and government offices there is a sense of fear that has set in. The staff running these institutions have been warned that they shall not cater to the need of those protesting in PoK for over two months now, the official said.

Officials say that there is utter chaos in PoK. Access to the region has been completely blocked. None can enter nor exit the region. This is a deliberate move so that the protesters stop the agitation. The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) leader Sardar Aman Khan has said that no amount of pressure will make them back down. Instead, he has called on both young and old people to join the protests in large numbers.

He said that the roads have been blocked as a result of which both ration and medicines are not coming into the PoK. Khan called on the Opposition in Pakistan to join the protests. He said that only political slogans or statements are not enough. If they really care about the people of the region, they should join the protests, Khan further stated.

Meanwhile, the JAAC has said that the sit-ins would continue for another couple of weeks. The committee proposes to change its strategy and is planning non heading towards a more decisive path in the days to come.

An official said that every time the protesters take out a march, they are being fired upon by the Pakistani security forces. Currently there are sit-ins and this has frustrated the security mechanism as they are unable to act. This led to the establishment creating a situation whereby the people of PoK are denied both ration and medicine.

The official said that all that the establishment is trying to do is provoke the people. If that were to happen, then the security agencies can justify the use of force on the people. This is bound to happen eventually as the protesters are bound to get frustrated. They continue to indulge in sit-ins, but there is no solution in sight as there are strict instructions not to speak with the JAAC.

Pakistan watchers say that the situation remains fragile. There are two possible scenarios given how things are shaping out now. Either the protesters will get frustrated and leave or they are going to engage in violence.

India continues to keep a close watch on the situation. Many in Jammu and Kashmir have voiced their support for the people of PoK, while condemning the Pakistani establishment.

Currently, there are calls being made by the JAAC to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to be more vocal and also take out marches.

--IANS

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