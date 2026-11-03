PM Surya Ghar Yojana: Karnataka beneficiary thankful for zero electricity bill

Mangaluru, Nov 3 (IANS) The 'Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana', that provides for solar installations to beneficiaries, has come as a relief for households which earlier faced soaring electricity bills.

In Karnataka's Mangaluru, Arun G. Shet said that his monthly electricity bill, which was earlier more than Rs 3,000, has now come down to zero after installing solar panels.

He also receives reimbursement for surplus electricity supplied to the grid.

Shet added that the scheme has brought significant financial benefits while contributing to environmental conservation.

Speaking to IANS, the beneficiary said: "Rooftop solar panels have transformed his household's electricity expenses. Earlier, I paid more than Rs 3,000 every month as electricity bills, but after installing solar panels, his electricity bill has come down to zero. The excess electricity generated is supplied to the power grid, for which I also receive reimbursement."

Arun G. Shet estimates that he will recover around 65 to 70 per cent of his investment within two-and-a-half years.

He added that the solar panels can provide electricity without additional costs for the next 20 to 25 years.

According to the Mangaluru resident, the initiative is not only reducing household expenses but also helping conserve the environment.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the scheme which "encouraged" households to adopt rooftop solar panels, Shet said: "The financial benefits through reduced electricity bills and payments for surplus power make the scheme useful."

He also suggested increasing subsidies and providing zero-interest loans to encourage more families to install solar panels.

Earlier, another beneficiary from a village in Chhattisgarh had echoed a similar view.

Previously, Mahendra Pratap Sinha used to pay electricity bills ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 6,000 per month. He was distressed by these recurring high bills. Consequently, he opted to install solar panels at his home under the 'Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana', which has now eased his electricity expenses.

The beneficiary installed a solar panel system with a capacity of 3 kilowatts.

Speaking to IANS, Sinha expressed that installing the solar panel under the Prime Minister's free electricity scheme has been highly beneficial for him.

--IANS

cg/khz