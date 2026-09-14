Nikkhil Advani calls ‘The Revolutionaries’, a test cricket after ODI of ‘Rocket Boys’, ‘Freedom at Midnight’

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who is receiving a lot of good response to his work in the recently released streaming show ‘The Revolutionaries’, has called the series a Test match after his earlier stories of ‘Rocket Boys’ and ‘Freedom at Midnight’.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS along with Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Parizada.

I had a lot of practice already. My Ranji Trophy I had already played and IPL I had already played with ‘Rocket Boys’ and ‘Freedom at Midnight’.

I had come to test cricket with this. I had done ‘Rocket Boys’ and ‘Freedom at Midnight’, I had set the groundwork, even the team, even the production, everybody knew what we were getting into. With every show that we have done, it has become bigger and bigger and bigger. With ‘The Revolutionaries’, we pushed the envelope further. In ‘Freedom at Midnight’, I had made a set of 3 acres, here I had made a set of 6 acres. In ‘Freedom at Midnight’, there were 96 sets, here there were 110-120 sets”.

He further mentioned, “So, the starting point was a conversation between Prime Video and me that they had got the rights to the book, they had bought the book and they wanted to make the book and they said that they would be interested in. So, my first reaction was, let's do it again, historical again, but then when I understood it, it was very different”.

The series is created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, and is based on the acclaimed book, ‘Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom’.

The show follows 4 freedom fighters, Rash Behari Bose, Pratibha Lahiri, Sachindra Nath Sanyal and Bagha Jatin, who locked horns with the British Raj. The series is inspired by true events and is set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle. It also stars Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada and Jason Shah.

The show tells the story of Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was not just vital but indispensable to ending the British Raj. It was because of the sustained efforts of the aforementioned revolutionaries that the British empire had to shift its capital to Delhi from Kolkata.

Produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment, the series is written by Sanjeev Sanyal. ‘The Revolutionaries’ is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

aa/