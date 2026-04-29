Govt's 'hub-and-spoke' model transformative step for Indian aviation: Air India CEO

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Air India on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'hub-and-spoke' push to develop India into a global aviation hub, while announcing plans to launch international routes from Varanasi under the proposed hub-and-spoke model.

Tata Group-owned airline's CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson described the government’s initiative as a 'transformative step' for the aviation sector, saying it would strengthen connectivity and enable optimal use of airport infrastructure across the country.

“This is a transformative step for Indian aviation. We would like to thank Prime Minister for his vision, to make India a global aviation hub and develop the entire aviation ecosystem," he stated.

He credited PM Modi’s vision for driving the development of a comprehensive aviation ecosystem and boosting India’s position in global air travel.

Wilson also acknowledged the role of the Civil Aviation Ministry and senior officials in advancing the hub-and-spoke framework and coordinating with stakeholders to ensure operational readiness, passenger convenience and security.

As part of its expansion strategy aligned with the model, Air India is preparing to introduce international connectivity from Varanasi, aiming to improve access for travellers from eastern Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

P. Balaji, Group Head for Governance, Risk, Compliance and Corporate Affairs at Air India, said the move would help expand India’s global aviation footprint beyond metro cities and make international travel more accessible for passengers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The hub-and-spoke model marks a fundamental shift in India’s aviation landscape - from a predominantly end destination market to a global transit ecosystem, the airline firm said.

Earlier this month, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu chaired a high-level meeting with key stakeholders to review the readiness of Delhi Airport for implementing hub-and-spoke operations.

The model will enable seamless connectivity between Tier-II and Tier-III airports developed under the UDAN scheme and international destinations, the minister said.

He noted that nearly 35 per cent of international passengers from India currently transit through foreign hubs such as Dubai, London and Singapore.

“Our aim is to reverse this trend by developing globally competitive Indian hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai,” he added.

--IANS

pk