PM Modi’s govt serving people without any discrimination: Kiren Rijiju

Dehradun, July 11 (IANS) Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", ensuring development for every citizen without any discrimination based on religion or community.

Inaugurating the five-day 6th Lok Samvardhan Parv at Parade Ground, Dehradun, in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rijiju said: "This festival has emerged as an important national platform for artisans, weavers, craftspersons and entrepreneurs to showcase their talent, traditional craftsmanship and products.”

The five-day festival brings over 150 artisanal and food stalls, live craft demonstrations and cultural performances, marking the first-ever Lok Samvardhan Parv organised in partnership with the Uttarakhand government under the PM VIKAS Scheme.

Rijiju said, "We are delighted to bring this edition to the beautiful capital of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, where artisans from across the country can not only exhibit their creations but also experience the warmth and hospitality of the state.”

He said the Union government does not view people through the prism of religion but treats every citizen equally, adding that Lok Samvardhan Parv is not a festival only for minorities but a celebration for all Indians dedicated to preserving the country's rich cultural heritage while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's vision of "Vocal for Local", Rijiju appealed to citizens to promote and purchase indigenous products.

He said the exhibition showcases a wide range of Made in India handicrafts, handloom products, traditional crafts and regional cuisines from across the country and urged visitors to support local artisans by purchasing their products.

Rijiju noted that such initiatives strengthen traditional livelihoods while celebrating India's rich cultural diversity.

He also said that after the monsoon, he would visit the interior regions of Uttarakhand in consultation with Chief Minister Dhami.

The festival is being organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, in collaboration with Uttarakhand Minorities Welfare and Waqf Development Corporation, Government of Uttarakhand.

Rijiju said that the Ministry remains fully committed to the socio-economic empowerment of minority communities through education, skill development, entrepreneurship and market access.

He said Prime Minister Modi has instilled a renewed sense of pride in India’s artisans and indigenous products.

“There was a time when imported goods were considered a symbol of prestige. Today, people proudly choose and promote products that are ‘Made in India’. Lok Samvardhan Parv is a reflection of this changing mindset, celebrating our rich heritage while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for artisans across the country,” said Rijiju.

--IANS

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