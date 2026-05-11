‘Centre’s failure’: Siddaramaiah on PM Modi's suggested austerity measures ​

Bengaluru, May 11 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday launched a sharp attack on PM Narendra Modi over his speech in Bengaluru, questioning whether he had spoken as the Prime Minister, the BJP state President, or the Leader of the Opposition in the state.

In a press release, Siddaramaiah said the Prime Minister must clarify the “confusion” created in people's minds about the capacity in which he addressed the gathering on Sunday.​

Although PM Modi targeted the Congress government in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah claimed that the Prime Minister’s speech instead reflected the “failure” of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government and his "helplessness" in reviving the condition of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka.​

The Chief Minister accused PM Modi of lowering the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office through speeches allegedly filled with "lies, hatred, and jealousy".​

“Prime Ministers of this country, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, never stooped to the level of street-style speeches or abused Opposition parties like petty politicians,” Siddaramaiah stated.​

He further alleged that PM Modi appeared to still be in "election campaign mode" during his Bengaluru visit.​

Referring to PM Modi’s recent appeal to reduce consumption of petrol and edible oil, and to purchase less gold, Siddaramaiah questioned the Centre’s claims of economic progress.​

“The Prime Minister, who claimed he would make India a five-trillion-dollar economy by 2024-25 and declared that poverty had been eradicated, is now asking people not to buy gold, reduce fuel consumption, and avoid foreign travel. What kind of development is this?” he asked.​

Siddaramaiah alleged that rising prices of petrol, diesel, Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and edible oil were the result of the Centre’s "confused foreign policy" and claimed India was caught in the middle of the conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran.​

"At such a time, had India taken a firm stand on the side of justice and morality, the country would not be facing this difficult situation," he said.​

The Chief Minister also highlighted Karnataka’s economic performance under the Congress government, stating that the state’s per capita income stood at Rs 4.33 lakh compared to the national average of Rs 2.11 lakh.​

He said Karnataka’s Gross Domestic Product growth rate was 8.1 per cent against the national growth rate of 7.4 per cent and noted that the state contributes 9.19 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.​

He also claimed Karnataka contributes the second-highest share in Goods and Services Tax collections after Maharashtra.​

“Prime Minister, what more proof do you need that Karnataka is moving rapidly on the path of development?” Siddaramaiah asked.​

The Chief Minister further accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of betraying several regional parties that had allied with it in the past, including the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Trinamool Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Peoples Democratic Party, Shiv Sena, the Shiromani Akali Dal, and the National Conference.​

He alleged that many Opposition leaders had been "blackmailed" into joining the BJP and said people were now laughing at the irony of the BJP accusing Congress of betrayal.​

Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s internal situation in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said the party had become like “crabs trapped in a basket”, with leaders pulling each other down and engaging in “political harakiri”.​

--IANS

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