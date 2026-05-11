May 11, 2026 7:55 PM हिंदी

Vedang Rana shares his soulful rendition of 'Maskara’ track from 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Vedang Rana shares his soulful rendition of 'Maskara’ track from 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actor Vedang Rana, who will soon be seen playing a key role in Imtiaz Ali's much-awaited romantic entertainer "Main Vaapas Aaunga", treated the netizens with his own soulful rendition of the "Maskara" track from the drama.

Vedang took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of himself from London, where he was seen sitting under a tree and crooning the number, while also playing the guitar.

Dropping the clip on social media, Vedang wrote, "A day out in London. Can’t wait to hear your versions of Maskara (sic)", along with a white heart emoji.

Recently, Vedang also posted a behind-the-scenes glimpse from "Maskara," which also highlighted his electrifying chemistry with his co-star Sharvari.

Expressing his gratitude to director Imtiaz Ali, Oscar-winning musician A. R. Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil, Vedang also penned a heartfelt note on his IG that read, “I cant put into words how much all this means to me. @imtiazaliofficial @arrahman @irshadkamilofficial these are artists that have shaped my understanding of music and film. To get an opportunity to sing Maskara and then live it through Imtiaz sir’s lens as Keenu, is something I can’t still really process. Just grateful beyond imagination. Keenu coming soon (sic)."

Many Bollywood celebs showed the song with love.

Alia Bhatt called the song “So so lovely (red heart emoji)”. She also applauded Vedang Raina and Sharvari's chemistry in the track. Vedang also responded to his 'Jigra' co-star’s comment with heart emojis.

"Main Vaapas Aaunga" enjoys an ensemble cast with Vedang, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah in significant roles, along with others.

The project marks the reunion of the acclaimed trio of Imtiaz Ali, A.R. Rahman, and Irshad Kamil. Refreshing your memory, these three have previously worked together in the movies "Amar Singh Chamkila", "Tamasha", and "Rockstar".

Backed by Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, "Main Vaapas Aaunga" is slated to release in the cinema halls on June 12.

--IANS

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