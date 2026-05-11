May 11, 2026 9:42 PM हिंदी

Stonehouse called up for England’s ODIs against NZ, Wong to undergo hamstring scan

Alexa Stonehouse called up for England’s ODIs against New Zealand, Wong to undergo hamstring scan. Photo credit: Alexa Stonehouse/Instagram

Northampton, May 11 (IANS) Uncapped left-arm fast bowler Alexa Stonehouse has been drafted into England’s squad as cover for the remainder of the ODI series against New Zealand, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday.

Alexa will link up with the squad in Northampton ahead of training on Tuesday and will be available for selection for the second match on Wednesday. Alexa, 21, was a member of England’s squad in the 2023 ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, where she picked six wickets in five matches at an average of 11.33.

“We have called up Warwickshire seam bowler Alexa Stonehouse to join the squad as cover for the remainder of the Metro Bank ODI series. She will join up with the squad in Northampton ahead of training tomorrow and the second match at the cinch County Ground on Wednesday,” said the ECB in its statement.

The update comes as fast bowler Issy Wong faces a fitness concern and will undergo a scan on her hamstring. “Fast bowler Issy Wong will be going for a scan on her hamstring and will be further assessed by team medics,” further said the ECB.

England are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0 after securing a narrow one-wicket win in the opening game at Chester-le-Street on Sunday. England dismissed New Zealand for 210 but were left ruing lapses in the field. In the chase, England slipped to 160/7 before stand-in skipper Charlie Dean stitched a crucial 35‑run stand with tailender Lauren Bell.

Yet 10 were still required for England to win when the last batter, Tilly Corteen‑Coleman, walked in. The teenage spinner, who had earlier impressed with figures of 2-49, appeared nerveless in the closing stages, as Charlie remained not out on 31 to take England over the line.

Following the ODI series, both teams will then switch to the T20I series and ramp up their preparations for the Women’s T20 World Cup, to be played in England from June 12 to July 5.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Mitchell Starc registers most expensive over of his T20 career against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc registers most expensive over of his T20 career against PBKS

Title hopefuls Mohun Bagan Super Giant aim to return to winning ways against Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 clash in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Title hopefuls Mohun Bagan aim to return to winning ways against Inter Kashi

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the Sardardham Hostel in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Gujarat: PM Modi cites political continuity as key to development

Pakistan: Over 100 activists urge govt not to oppose bail of human rights lawyers (File image)

Pakistan: Over 100 activists urge govt not to oppose bail of human rights lawyers

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the Sardardham Hostel in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

‘Gold not necessary this time’: PM Modi urges spending discipline

‘Messi was unhappy, protested my arrest’: Event organiser Satadru Dutta escalates claims over football icon’s chaotic India tour

‘Messi was unhappy, protested my arrest’: Event organiser Satadru Dutta claims over football icon’s chaotic India tour (Ld)

Need to follow PM Modi’s appeal, country reaching new heights under his leadership: Sudarsan Pattnaik

Need to follow PM Modi’s appeal, country reaching new heights under his leadership: Sudarsan Pattnaik

Any restart of fighting would have terrible consequences: UN Chief Guterres (File Image)

Any restart of fighting would have terrible consequences: UN Chief Guterres

Derogatory portrayal of Sikh Guru in Pakistan should draw ire from community: Report (File image)

Derogatory portrayal of Sikh Guru in Pakistan should draw ire from community: Report

Pakistan extends austerity, fuel conservation measures until June 13 (File image)

Pakistan extends austerity, fuel conservation measures until June 13