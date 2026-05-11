Stonehouse called up for England’s ODIs against NZ, Wong to undergo hamstring scan

Northampton, May 11 (IANS) Uncapped left-arm fast bowler Alexa Stonehouse has been drafted into England’s squad as cover for the remainder of the ODI series against New Zealand, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday.

Alexa will link up with the squad in Northampton ahead of training on Tuesday and will be available for selection for the second match on Wednesday. Alexa, 21, was a member of England’s squad in the 2023 ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, where she picked six wickets in five matches at an average of 11.33.

“We have called up Warwickshire seam bowler Alexa Stonehouse to join the squad as cover for the remainder of the Metro Bank ODI series. She will join up with the squad in Northampton ahead of training tomorrow and the second match at the cinch County Ground on Wednesday,” said the ECB in its statement.

The update comes as fast bowler Issy Wong faces a fitness concern and will undergo a scan on her hamstring. “Fast bowler Issy Wong will be going for a scan on her hamstring and will be further assessed by team medics,” further said the ECB.

England are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0 after securing a narrow one-wicket win in the opening game at Chester-le-Street on Sunday. England dismissed New Zealand for 210 but were left ruing lapses in the field. In the chase, England slipped to 160/7 before stand-in skipper Charlie Dean stitched a crucial 35‑run stand with tailender Lauren Bell.

Yet 10 were still required for England to win when the last batter, Tilly Corteen‑Coleman, walked in. The teenage spinner, who had earlier impressed with figures of 2-49, appeared nerveless in the closing stages, as Charlie remained not out on 31 to take England over the line.

Following the ODI series, both teams will then switch to the T20I series and ramp up their preparations for the Women’s T20 World Cup, to be played in England from June 12 to July 5.

--IANS

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