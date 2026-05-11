India's strategic outlook, military superiority during Operation Sindoor discussed in Tokyo

Tokyo, May 11 (IANS) R Madhu Sudan, Charge d'Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Japan, on Monday visited the National Institute of Defence Studies (NIDS) in Tokyo where, during a discussion, he highlighted India’s strategic might and military superiority demonstrated during the success of Operation Sindoor and zero-tolerance stand towards terrorism.

In his interaction at the NIDS, Sudan spoke about cooperation in the Indo-Pacific which aligs India's Vision Mahasagar with Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific. Senior officials from Japan's Ministry of Defence (JMOD), Japan's Self-Defence Forces (JSDF) and Friendly Foreign Countries also attended the interaction.

"Charge d' Affaires R Madhu Sudan visited NIDS on 11 May 26 and addressed senior officials from JSDF, JMOD and Friendly Foreign Countries undergoing the National Security Strategist Studies Programme on India's Strategic Outlook and India-Japan Relations. The interaction highlighted cooperation in the Indo-Pacific aligning India's MAHASAGAR with Japan’s vision of FOIP, India's goal for a Viksit Bharat and expanding Security and Economic engagement between India and Japan," the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' in May 2025 in response to the heinous April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. They carried, what officials termed as, focused, measured and non-escalatory military action targetting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Sudan also met NIDS President Imakyurei Manabu and discussed ways to strengthen ties between India and Japan.

"Charge d' Affaires R Madhu Sudan met with Mr. Imakyurei Manabu, President of the National Institute of Defence Studies of Japan, and discussed ways to strengthen India-Japan relations, including in the area of defence exchanges and technology collaboration," the Indian Embassy in Japan wrote on X.

On May 8, Sudan delivered the Commemorative Address at India Day organised by the University of Electro-Communications (UEC) in Tokyo.

In a statement on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "UEC President Prof. Masakazu Muramatsu gave the Opening Address, underscoring the strong India-Japan partnership in science & technology. The event featured overview of global opportunities specially with India for UEC by Ms Tomomi Matsuhisa of UEC, insightful industry sessions by leaders from Musashi Engineering and TDK, a presentation on India's S and T Ecosystem by Dr Yashawant Dev Panwar, Counsellor S&T and a Graduate & Alumni Session was moderated by Dr Kali Prasanna Nayak, showcasing the contributions of Indian researchers at UEC and beyond."

Last month, India and Japan discussed defence cooperation measures while outlining future interactions across various sectors. The discussions were held during eighth India–Japan Army-to-Army Staff Talks held from April 22-24.

"Both sides held a productive exchange of views, reviewed ongoing Defence Cooperation measures between both the nations and outlined future interactions across diverse domains. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. The delegation also called on the Chief of Staff, Japan Ground Self Defence Force," Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X.

On April 10, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi and discussed developments in West Asia, including international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Following their conversation, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Good to speak with FM Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan. Discussed developments in West Asia, including international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Appreciate his condolences for the Indian lives lost in the conflict."

--IANS

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