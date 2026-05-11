Vadodara turns saffron as massive crowd gathers for PM Modi’s grand road show ​

Vadodara, May 11 (IANS) An atmosphere of excitement gripped the city of Vadodara in Gujarat on Monday as preparations intensified for the grand road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.​

The route of the procession has been decorated in saffron, while around 15 stages have been erected along the stretch to showcase cultural performances from across India, reflecting the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.​

Artists from several states performed folk dances, with Assam’s traditional Bihu dance emerging as a major public attraction.​

Other regional cultural presentations added to the vibrant atmosphere. A large number of people gathered along the entire route well before the event began.​

Despite intense heat, residents lined the streets to welcome the Prime Minister, while BJP workers and supporters arrived hours in advance to secure positions.​

Vadodara city BJP President Jayprakash Sone said there was “tremendous enthusiasm” surrounding the road show.​

He said: "The arrival of the Prime Minister was a matter of pride for workers, and people had gathered in large numbers despite the severe heat, for which I express gratitude."​

Tapan Das from the Bengali community said, “We are very happy. This is the first road show of Prime Minister Modi after the victory in Bengal, and we are extremely excited to welcome him.”​

Prashant, also from the Bengali community, said, “We want West Bengal to regain its past glory as it was 50-60 years ago. We believe Prime Minister Modi will make every possible effort in that direction.”​

Mehul Lakhani, Chairman of the Child Welfare Committee, said the entire city had turned festive.​

He noted that the Prime Minister’s visit after the West Bengal election victory had further increased enthusiasm, adding that Vadodara had become “completely Modi-may”.​

--IANS

mys/dan

​