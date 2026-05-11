Nepal: UN experts concerned over forced evictions of settlements in Kathmandu's riverbeds

Kathmandu, May 11 (IANS) Human rights experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Monday expressed grave concern over the forced eviction and displacement of several thousand residents from informal settlements along riverside corridors in Kathmandu, as the Nepali government bulldozed those settlements.

The government began the campaign to remove the settlements by bulldozing houses starting on April 25, drawing both praise and criticism from different sections of society. The government moved to demolish those structures, claiming that many of the people living on the riverbeds were falsely posing as landless individuals.

Following the evictions, several affected families have been kept in temporary housing centres across the Kathmandu Valley.

However, the move by Nepal’s new government has raised concerns among domestic and international human rights bodies. The UN human rights experts are among those expressing concern.

In a statement issued on Monday through the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the experts said they were deeply concerned about the forceful eviction of people living along riverbanks in Kathmandu.

“We are deeply troubled by reports that thousands of people — many of whom are internally displaced and in situations of acute vulnerability — are being evicted without adequate safeguards,” the experts said. “Such actions risk violating Nepal’s obligations under international human rights law and its own constitutional protections.”

They reminded that Nepal is a State party to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), which guarantees the right to adequate housing, including protection against forced evictions. “Under international standards, evictions are permissible only in exceptional circumstances and must comply with strict safeguards,” the statement said.

The statement pointed out that Nepali authorities issued only a 24-hour notice to residents in the Thapathali, Manohara, and Sinamangal settlements of Kathmandu, followed by rapid demolition.

“Such short notice fails to meet the requirements for meaningful consultation and adequate preparation,” the experts said. “Affected communities must be informed, consulted, and provided access to legal remedies and assistance.”

Evictions have continued in Balkhu, Bansighat, Balaju, Sankhamul, the Anamnagar area alongside the Dhobikhola corridor, and in the Kapan area of Kathmandu district. The UN experts said they were appalled that two residents were found dead during the demolition drive.

However, in a recent Facebook post, Prime Minister Shah stated that no one would be rendered homeless and that the constitutional right to housing would be ensured. He urged the public not to be misled by rumours or panic unnecessarily.

“The steps taken by the government are not aimed at displacing citizens, but at ensuring the right to housing and finding a sustainable solution,” he wrote, appealing to people to avoid confusion and misinformation.

Earlier, Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International, and the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) issued a joint letter to Prime Minister Balendra Shah expressing concern over forced slum evictions and the passage of ordinances.

They urged the new government to use its parliamentary majority to push for lasting protections for human rights, the rule of law, transitional justice, and the rights of minorities.

--IANS

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