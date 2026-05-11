BJP slams SP MP over objectionable remarks on PM Modi, says people will respond in 2027

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) A political controversy erupted after Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party termed the comments "deeply offensive" and accused the SP leadership of encouraging abusive political discourse.

The BJP's reaction came after Lodhi, during a protest in UP's Mahoba, called PM Modi a “desh virodhi” and used some expletives while attacking the Prime Minister over his austerity appeal.

National spokesperson of the BJP, Gaurav Bhatia, said the language allegedly used by Ajendra Singh Lodhi was so inappropriate that it could not even be repeated publicly. He said such remarks insult not only the Prime Minister but also the people of the country, particularly those of Uttar Pradesh.

"The news has just come that Samajwadi Party MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi has used obscene language against PM Modi. The words used are so offensive that repeating them here would be disrespectful to the 140-crore people of India and the 23-crore people of Uttar Pradesh. At the behest of Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the broken cycle, Samajwadi Party leaders resort to abuses and objectionable language," he said.

Bhatia alleged that the statement reflected the mindset and political culture of the Samajwadi Party leadership.

Taking a swipe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, he claimed that party leaders resort to abusive language out of frustration and political desperation. Referring to the SP as a "broken bicycle," he alleged that the party’s politics revolved around anarchy and hooliganism.

The BJP spokesperson further said that opposition parties become rattled when faced with what he described as "karmayogi leadership," and their frustration was now surfacing through objectionable statements. He alleged that "hooliganism is embedded in the DNA of the Samajwadi Party."

Bhatia also claimed that the SP had already sensed defeat in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which, according to him, was the reason behind the party’s growing frustration and panic. He asserted that the people of Uttar Pradesh would give a democratic reply to such remarks in the upcoming elections.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to enjoy immense public respect across the country, and that derogatory comments by Opposition leaders would not diminish that image. According to him, the language used by SP leaders reflected their political thinking and exposed the Opposition’s desperation.

--IANS

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