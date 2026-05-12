PM Modi's appeal is not to scare the nation, says Padma Shri awardee Shashi Soni

Bengaluru, May 12 (IANS) Padma Shri awardee and entrepreneur Shashi Soni on Tuesday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the country to not buy gold for one year and save fuel as much as possible, asserting the advice is not to frighten the country but instead prepare for any possible setback resulting from the West Asia crisis.

During an interaction with IANS, Soni said: "The appeal made by the Prime Minister is not meant to frighten the country. It is a warning before a storm arrives. It may be that, looking at the situations developing around the world -- wars in some places, storms in others, and changing global conditions -- we need to safeguard our country."

She said that not buying gold excessively won't lead to losses for people.

However, she also said: "People should certainly buy gold if they need it for their daughter’s wedding or other necessities. But if we do not keep accumulating gold in our homes, then that gold can strengthen and empower the country’s economy."

About saving fuel, Soni pointed to people owning multiple vehicles and travelling separately to work.

"If we save fuel, then we will not have to depend on other countries or worry that our nation is running short of petrol or gas. The Prime Minister’s appeal is aimed at preventing such a situation," she said.

The Padma awardee highlighted that not everyone can buy electric vehicles today, but carpooling is possible.

"An entire family can use a single vehicle. People should go out only when absolutely necessary, or use public transport, which the government has made widely available in every city and metro area," she added.

PM Modi had also advised schools to conduct online classes. Referring to virtual classes during the Covid lockdown, Soni said: "Back then, children studied and passed as well. That can be done again if needed."

The entrepreneur mentioned that offices can shift to 'work from home' mode, though the same will not be possible for factories.

"If employees work from home, that too will save petrol and diesel. So many office lights remain on, so much water is used, and so much commuting happens — all of that can also be reduced. As an industrialist myself, I have seen how much savings this can bring into the country and how productivity can even improve," she said.

Soni further reiterated: "There is nothing to fear in this. Whenever the Prime Minister has shown direction in the past, it has benefited the country."

She asserted that if PM Modi feels that the country should be strengthened in advance so that we do not have to panic during a crisis, "then that is the right approach".

"The entire country stands with PM Modi. There is nothing to worry about," she claimed.

--IANS

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