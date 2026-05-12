May 12, 2026 7:36 PM हिंदी

Derogatory remark against Prime Minister a blow to democratic decorum: CM Yogi slams SP MP

Derogatory remark against Prime Minister a blow to democratic decorum: CM Yogi slams SP MP

Lucknow, May 12 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday rebuked Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi over his distasteful and disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister, taking to social media, stated that the unparliamentary language by Mahoba-Hamirpur-Teendwari Lok Sabha MP against the world’s most popular leader, PM Modi, was not only indecent and unforgivable, but it also dealt a serious blow to the country’s democratic values and decorum.

The Chief Minister further said, “The act of SP MP reflects political misconduct, ideological bankruptcy, and disrespect towards the dignity of public life” and added this was an insult to the mandate and trust of 145 crore Indians.

The Chief Minister’s criticism comes hours after the Uttar Pradesh Police lodged an FIR against the SP lawmaker over objectionable and slanderous remarks against the Prime Minister.

“The people of the nation will give a fitting reply to such undignified behaviour at the right time,” CM Yogi further said.

Earlier, the SP MP found himself in a fix as the police booked him for slanderous and personalised attacks on the Prime Minister.

He and his supporters had gathered at the District Collector's office to protest the government’s policies and failures on multiple fronts, including power shortages and cuts, drinking water crisis and more.

The SP leader, leading a group of party workers, staged a protest outside the Collectorate, tried to gherao it and also raised slogans, with the former crossing the border and dubbing the Prime Minister as “anti-national”.

Based on a complaint of BJP workers, a police case was lodged against him, though he remained determined and unfazed by the development.

He said that the protest against misgovernance and misrule of the current dispensation will continue, and he will keep raising pressing issues without bowing down to the “dictates” of the state administration.

--IANS

mr/uk

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