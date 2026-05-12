‘They understand the template that’s always worked’: Sundar backs GT top-order ahead of SRH clash

Ahmedabad, May 12 (IANS) Gujarat Titans all-rounder Washington Sundar expressed confidence in the team’s batting approach ahead of their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, saying the Titans’ top order understands the Ahmedabad conditions and the team template that has consistently worked for them.

Sundar dismissed suggestions of any major tactical shift in Gujarat’s powerplay batting, crediting the familiarity and understanding among the top-order players for the team’s consistency this season.

“Not really. This is not the first time or not the first few games they've been playing together. They sort of understand each other's strengths, and they know really well what's required of them. And obviously, you know, they play a lot of cricket in Ahmedabad as well. So they understand the situation really well and understand the template that's always worked for them. And yes, they've been really successful for a reason,” Sundar told broadcasters ahead of the clash.

With both sides locked in the race for a top-two finish, Sundar acknowledged the intensity surrounding the contest and said the players were focused on managing their energy in challenging weather conditions.

“I didn't know if you guys noticed us so much, but then, yeah, just try and preserve our energy for the game, and obviously, we've got to give everything throughout the game. So I'm sure it's going to be an intense game, a big game. So we're all excited,” he said.

The Indian all-rounder also spoke about staying prepared for different match situations while waiting for his opportunity in the middle order. “Just try and understand what will be required of me in the situation that I'd walk in and obviously understand how the wicket plays because we've been playing in different kinds of wickets, both home and away games,” he said.

“So just try and understand the shots that would be better off playing in that particular wicket and eventually just back your instincts and just watch the ball,” Sundar added.

Asked about Gujarat’s plans against Hyderabad’s left-handed batters, Sundar gave a brief but direct response, saying, “Try and pick their wickets as soon as possible.”

--IANS

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