Alia Bhatt's Cannes look gets a thumbs up from Karan Johar: Just so beautiful

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt has finally made her first appearance at Cannes 2026, and as expected, her look has managed to make several heads turn.

The long list of her admirers also includes filmmaker Karan Johar, who could not help but gush over Alia's princess-inspired look.

As the 'Jigra' actress treated the netizens with a couple of breathtaking photos from her Cannes 2026 appearance, KJo took to the comment section and wrote, "just so so beautiful baby girl!!!! (sic)", followed by many red heart emojis.

Alia opted for a landscape-print ball gown by designer Yash Patil. It features a classic, romantic silhouette, along with a corseted sweetheart bodice and delicate spaghetti straps. The fabric enjoys an intricate floral and leaf-inspired detailing all around.

For the makeup, Alia went with a soft, dewy base, accompanied by rosy cheeks. Her highlighted face also featured muted eye makeup and glossy nude lips, going well with the pastel palette of the ensemble.

Talking about the hair, Alia was seen in a sleek side-parted bun, tying up the look perfectly.

The 'Brahmastra' actress did not wear much jewellery, except a small pair of earrings and a couple of rings.

Along with Karan, Alia's 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari also commented, "Omg!!!!! Stunnning".

Her mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan, added, "Ufff ufff uffff so pretty darling".

Alia's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, shared, "My waterlily", along with a red heart emoji.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister and Alia's sister-in-law, Riddhima Kapoor, also dropped a red heart and fire emoji.

Shifting our focus to Alia's professional lineup, she has been locked in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming love saga “Love & War", where she will be seen sharing the screen with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

The much-anticipated project is believed to be inspired by the Bollywood classic “Sangam”, starring Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar.

Moreover, Alia will also be headlining the next instalment of the YRF spy universe, "Alpha", along with Sharvari and Anil Kapoor.

--IANS

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