May 12, 2026 9:47 PM हिंदी

Arrested four IRGC-affiliated members planning to infiltrate Bubiyan Island: Kuwait

Arrested four IRGC-affiliated members planning to infiltrate Bubiyan Island: Kuwait

Kuwait, May 12 (IANS) Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said that Kuwaiti Armed Forces personnel have arrested members of an armed group from elements of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) based in Iran.

It revealed that members of the IRGC were infiltrating Bubiyan Island with the aim of carrying out hostile acts against Kuwait.

According to Kuwait's Ministry of Interior (MoI), four infiltrators were arrested who attempted to enter the country by sea.

The MoI also stated that during the interrogation, the infiltrators revealed their affiliation with the Revolutionary Guards in Iran.

“They confessed to being tasked with infiltrating Bubiyan Island aboard a fishing boat rented specifically to carry out hostile acts against Kuwait,” the MoI said mentioning that their clash with Kuwaiti armed forces resulted in the injury of one Kuwaiti Armed Forces member and escape of two of the infiltrators.

Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed the state's strong condemnation and denunciation of an armed group from the IRGC of Iran infiltrating Bubiyan Island with the aim of carrying out hostile acts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised Kuwait's demand that Iran immediately and unconditionally cease its unlawful hostile acts that threaten the security and stability of the region and undermine regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalation.

It affirmed Kuwait's steadfast commitment to the principles of good neighbourliness and the rejection of the use of its territories and airspace to launch any hostile acts against any state.

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry stressed that the "hostile acts" carried out by Iran constitute “a flagrant violation" of its sovereignty, a grave breach of international law and the United Nations Charter and a brazen challenge to the international will and to Security Council Resolution 2817 of 2026.

It also affirmed that Iran bears full responsibility for these hostile acts, and that Kuwait reserves its full and inherent right to self-defence in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, and to take such measures as it deems appropriate to defend its sovereignty and protect its people and residents on its territories, in accordance with international law.

–IANS

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