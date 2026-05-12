Sr Open Ranking: Men's Greco-Roman concludes; women's wrestling knockout stage underway

Gonda (UP), May 12 (IANS) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday concluded the Men's Greco-Roman events at the Senior Open Ranking Tournament 2026, held at Nandininagar Mahavidyalaya, Gonda, on Tuesday.

Following the confirmation of the Greco-Roman medallists, the tournament has transitioned to the women's wrestling category, with athletes advancing through the knockout stages to secure their national rankings.

The Greco-Roman division featured athletes competing across 10 designated weight classes to finalise their domestic standings.

Commenting on the completion of the Greco-Roman events, Sanjay Singh, President, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), said, "I extend my congratulations to all the medalists and participants in the Greco-Roman category. The competition we witnessed over the last few days reflects the hard work these athletes put in year-round. This tournament serves as a crucial platform to evaluate our domestic talent, and I am confident that the champions crowned here will go on to represent Indian wrestling strongly on the international stage."

Simultaneously, the women's wrestling competitions have progressed into the late knockout rounds. In the 57kg category, Kajal Choudhary secured a quarterfinal victory over Muskan and will face Shivani, who advanced by defeating Suhani. On the opposite side of the bracket, Reena defeated Nisha Saini to set up a semifinal bout against Hansika Lamba, who progressed after overcoming Kajal in her respective quarterfinal match.

In the 65kg category pre-quarterfinals, Dishun defeated Ankita Kumar, Janvi overcame Tanu, Sneha secured a victory over Ritu, and Deeksha Sheor defeated Sonam Singh to advance to the quarterfinals. In the 76kg category, the bracket has advanced to the final four, confirming an upcoming semifinal match between Ishita Choudhary and Meghna.

Final Greeco-Roman tournament result:

55kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Sanjeev | Silver - Sushil Kumar | Bronze - Pardeep & Harikesh

60kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Sandeep | Silver - Harsh | Bronze - Himanshu & Sahil

63kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Vijay | Silver - Vinay | Bronze - Sonu & Parveen

67kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Nishant | Silver - Vikas | Bronze - Kuldeep & Mukul

72kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Suraj | Silver - Gaurav | Bronze - Naveen & Vikas

77kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Vikash | Silver - Sunny | Bronze - Ankit & Dheeraj

82kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Manjeet | Silver - Umesh | Bronze - Sachin & Deepak

87kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Tejpal | Silver - Sagar | Bronze - Vikash & Manav

97kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Ashish | Silver - Abhimanu | Bronze - Nikhil & Vishesh

130kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Mehar | Silver - Vipin | Bronze - Parvesh & Piyush

--IANS

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