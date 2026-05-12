May 12, 2026 9:50 PM हिंदी

Russian forces resume 'special military operation' in Ukraine as ceasefire ends

Russian forces resume 'special military operation' in Ukraine as ceasefire ends (File Image)

Moscow, May 12 (IANS) The “special military operation” by the Russian troops is continuing following the end of the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defence stated on Tuesday.

Moscow also accused Kyiv of committing 30,383 cases of ceasefire violations during the ceasefire in the “special operation zone.”

The Russian Defence Ministry noted that the ceasefire was strictly observed by all Russian troop groups, and they remained at their previously occupied positions from 00:00 on May 8 to 24:00 on May 11.

Ukraine carried out 859 attacks on Russian positions using rocket launchers, artillery, mortars and carried out 5,825 drone attacks, Russia's state-owned Tass news agency mentioned citing details from the defence ministry.

It also stated that Russian armed forces responded to the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by firing back at rocket launchers, artillery, and mortar positions, including UAV launch sites.

On Tuesday, Dimitry Peskov, the Russian President's press secretary, noted at a briefing that a lot of groundwork has already been laid to advance a settlement in Ukraine; however, it's too early to discuss specific dates and targets.

"The wealth of work in the peace process allows us to say that completion is indeed near," the Kremlin spokesman said. "But in this context, it's impossible to talk about specifics at this point."

The Russian Ministry of Defence announced on May 7 that Russia has declared a ceasefire from midnight on May 8 until May 10 in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

This ceasefire was announced ahead of celebrations of the 81st anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in World War II.

"In accordance with the decision of the President of the Russian Federation, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, during the celebration of the 81st anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War, from midnight on May 8 to May 10, the Russian side is declaring a ceasefire," the Russian Defence Ministry said.

–IANS

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