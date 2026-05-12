May 12, 2026 9:48 PM हिंदी

Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026: Lakshay enters final, four Indian boxers win bronze medals in Tashkent

Lakshay enters final, four Indian U-17 boys win bronze medals in the Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026 in Tashkent on Tuesday. Photo credit: BAI

Tashkent, May 12 (IANS) India’s U-17 boys had a challenging day at the Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026, with Lakshay Phogat emerging as the lone finalist, while four other boxers secured bronze medals after their semifinal bouts in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

In the 75kg category, Lakshay Phogat delivered a dominant performance to defeat Seungmin Lee of Korea (KOR) by a unanimous 5:0 decision to book his place in the final. In other semifinal bouts, Narendra Nella (46kg) went down 0:5 against Abdulloh Nuraliev of Uzbekistan (UZB).

Yash Yadav (50kg) lost 1:4 to Suld Usukhbaatar of Mongolia (MGL), while Nivesh Pal (54kg) suffered a 0:5 defeat against Abdulbosit Yursunboev of Uzbekistan (UZB). In a closely contested bout, Naman (70kg) lost 2:3 against Abduvohid Abdumajidov of Uzbekistan (UZB).

With one finalist and four bronze medals secured, the Indian U-17 boys team will look to finish strong in the finals.

Meanwhile, India’s U-17 girls continued their strong run at the Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026, with eight boxers advancing to the finals and four boxers finishing with bronze medals after the semifinals.

Rakhi (46kg) led the charge with a commanding RSC win in the third round against Yating Zhang of China (CHN). In 48kg, Khushi Chand secured a dominant 5:0 victory over Mungunzul Altamgadasa of Mongolia (MGL).

In the 52kg category, Mamta Murlidhar Raut went down 0:5 against Yaxin Qiu of China (CHN), while Laxmi Manjunath Lamani (54kg) lost 1:4 to Kumriniso Muhammadova of Uzbekistan (UZB).

Navya (57kg) advanced to the final with an RSC win in the second round against Dagiimaa Chuluutumur of Mongolia (MGL). In a 60kg bout, Ishika lost a closely contested 2:3 bout to Balym Gabitkyzy of Kazakhstan (KAZ). Diya (63kg) secured a dominant first-round RSC victory over Jia-En Song of Chinese Taipei (TPE).

In the 66kg category, Harnoor Kaur went down 0:5 against Ayaulym Ospanova of Kazakhstan (KAZ).Himanshi (70kg) won by RSC in the first round against Jude Habi of Jordan (JOR).In 75kg, Jyoti progressed with an RSC win in the first round against Cheng-Hui Zou of Chinese Taipei (TPE). Vanshika (80kg) registered a solid 4:1 victory over Feruzabonu Kamolova of Uzbekistan (UZB).

With eight finalists confirmed and four bronze medals secured, the Indian U-17 girls' team will now aim to convert their strong performances into gold medals in the finals.

--IANS

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