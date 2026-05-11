May 11, 2026 9:41 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: Over 100 activists urge govt not to oppose bail of human rights lawyers

Pakistan: Over 100 activists urge govt not to oppose bail of human rights lawyers (File image)

Islamabad, May 11 (IANS) Over 100 civil society organisations, lawyers, journalists, academics and human rights defenders have called on Pakistan’s federal government to refrain from opposing the bail of human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha ahead of a scheduled hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the signatories expressed grave concern over their continued incarceration in a case related to online expression under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), describing it as "unjustified".

“109 days have elapsed since their arrest and conviction in a case concerning lawful online expression under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). Despite the urgency and seriousness of the matter, the Islamabad High Court has failed to fix a hearing for their applications for suspension of sentence and bail, resulting in prolonged deprivation of liberty contrary to constitutional guarantees of due process and fair trial,” read the statement.

“This case raises critical concerns regarding freedom of expression, the misuse of PECA against lawful speech, and the protection of fundamental rights in Pakistan. The continued detention of the appellants pending adjudication of their appeals has had a chilling effect on democratic discourse and digital rights, undermining the right to freedom of speech in Pakistan,” it added.

The signatories urged the federal government, represented by the office of the Attorney General of Pakistan, not to oppose the appellants’ request for bail and suspension of sentence before the Supreme Court.

“In a case concerning non-violent, lawful online speech, continued incarceration serves neither justice nor the public interest," they noted.

Reiterating their commitment to the protection of constitutional freedoms, due process, and digital rights for all across Pakistan, the signatories pledged to continue following the scheduled proceedings.

In January, a sessions court in Islamabad reportedly sentenced Imaan and her husband, Hadi, to a combined 17 years in prison and fined each of them 36 million Pakistani rupees on multiple charges in a case linked to social media posts.

The arrest and conviction of the human rights lawyers by the Pakistani authorities have drawn widespread criticism all over the world.

--IANS

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