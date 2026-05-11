Gujarat: PM Modi cites political continuity as key to development

Vadodara, May 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday referred to recent election results across several states, stating that they reflected public sentiment and confidence in governance, during his address at the inauguration of Sardardham educational complex in Vadodara.

The programme was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Union Minister and Sardar Dham founding trustee Mansukh Mandaviya, Sardar Dham President Gagji Sutar, and Dushyant Patel, among others.

Speaking to the gathering, he mentioned electoral outcomes in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry, saying "they had generated enthusiasm across the country".

He also referred to Gujarat’s local body and panchayat election results, describing them as “very strong and widely discussed across the nation.”

He said Gujarat has historically valued political stability. “Gujarat’s people have always given importance to political stability,” he said, adding that citizens understand its importance in development and economic growth.

He noted that political stability contributes to faster economic progress and improved governance outcomes.

"Gujarat’s development trajectory reflects the benefits of continuity in governance. Where stability exists, economic growth accelerates. Gujarat had recognised this relationship early and had benefited from it over time," he said.

He further stated that electoral results are closely linked with governance performance and public trust. "Sustained voter support reflects confidence in long-term development policies," he asserted.

He also emphasised that grassroots democratic participation strengthens institutional frameworks and improves delivery mechanisms.

The Prime Minister concluded that Gujarat’s experience demonstrates how stability and governance continuity can influence both development outcomes and electoral patterns over time.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was conferred the 'Sardar Gaurav Ratna' by organisations of the Patidar community during the event.

He also inaugurated Sardar Dham Bhavan-3 and announced a series of initiatives connected to the Sardar Dham educational and social development framework, including the launch of the Sardar Dham Education Support Yojana with an outlay of Rs 500 crore.

--IANS

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