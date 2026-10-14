October 14, 2026 9:04 PM हिंदी

PM Modi, visiting Canadian Foreign Minister hold 'productive discussion' on further strengthening bilateral ties

PM Modi, visiting Canadian Foreign Minister hold 'productive discussion' on further strengthening bilateral ties

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, discussing further strengthening of bilateral ties in trade, technology, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges.

During their conversation, PM Modi expressed India's commitment to building a constructive and forward-looking strategic partnership with Canada that delivers tangible benefits to the people of both nations.

"Pleased to meet Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. We had a productive discussion on further strengthening India-Canada ties in trade, technology, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges. India is committed to building a constructive and forward-looking strategic partnership with Canada that delivers tangible benefits to the people of both countries," Prime Minister Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Anand held a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi, where both sides reviewed progress in ties across various sectors, including trade, investment, education, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar stated that India and Canada are advancing their Strategic Partnership guided by the leadership of the two nations and sustained engagement.

"Delighted to meet FM Anita Anand of Canada in New Delhi today. Reviewed progress in our ties across trade and investment, education, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges. Also exchanged views on key regional and global developments," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

"Guided by our leadership and sustained engagement across government and industry, we are advancing our Strategic Partnership," he added.

Anita Anand recalled her meeting with EAM Jaishankar during her visit to India in 2025, when they had agreed to establish a Joint Roadmap for Canada–India ties and said that she is encouraged by seeing the progress in bilateral cooperation, including advancing trade negotiations and expanding cooperation on energy, innovation and security.

She noted that closer engagement between Canada and India provides an opportunity to shape future prosperity and contribute to a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific when the international order is undergoing profound change.

"Exactly one year ago in New Delhi, I met with my Indian counterpart S Jaishankar to establish a Joint Roadmap for Canada–India relations. Returning today, I am encouraged by how far we have come — from advancing trade negotiations to expanding cooperation on energy, innovation and security," Anand posted on X.

"The significance of this relationship lies in what our two countries can achieve together. At a time when the international order is undergoing profound change, closer engagement between Canada and India offers an opportunity to shape our future prosperity and contribute to a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific," she added.

Anita Anand arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for an official visit to India. This is her third visit to India since June last year.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) extended a warm welcome to Anand and noted that her visit to India will provide an opportunity to both nations to build on the recent progress and further advance bilateral partnership.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Prithviraaj Yodhas consign Chero Archers to third straight defeat in the reverse fixture in Season 2 of the Archery Premier League (APL) in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: APL

APL Season 2: Prithviraaj Yodhas consign Chero Archers to third straight defeat

Former Mongolian President Enkhbayar meets visiting Indian parliamentary delegation

Former Mongolian President Enkhbayar meets visiting Indian parliamentary delegation

Gurmeet Choudhary says ‘Tum Mere Ho’ title track captures elements central to its theme

Gurmeet Choudhary says ‘Tum Mere Ho’ title track captures elements central to its theme

Indian contingent confident of a good show in World U-19 Boxing Championships in Montenegro. Photo credit: BFI

Indian contingent confident of good show in World U-19 Boxing Championships in Montenegro

Salman Khan lauds Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh on 'Koffee With Karan': Both are fantastic actors

Salman Khan lauds Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh on 'Koffee With Karan': Both are fantastic actors

India and Russia discuss deepening military ties, expanding professional exchanges

India and Russia discuss deepening military ties, expanding professional exchanges

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has suspended secretary general Pramod Kumar over alleged financial irregularities, non-cooperation in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: BFI

BFI suspends secretary general Pramod Kumar over alleged financial irregularities, non-cooperation (ld)

Efforts continue to control stubble burning as Delhi braces for another winter and smog

Efforts continue to control stubble burning as Delhi braces for another winter and smog

Suhail Nayyar explains how pressure forges the artiste in him

Suhail Nayyar explains how pressure forges the artiste in him

Top stars Lakshya Chukka, Paranjay Siwach, Sathesh and Gahlot knocked out on day of upsets in the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

Fenesta Open: Top stars Chukka, Siwach, Sathesh and Gahlot knocked out on day of upsets