PM Modi, visiting Canadian Foreign Minister hold 'productive discussion' on further strengthening bilateral ties

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, discussing further strengthening of bilateral ties in trade, technology, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges.

During their conversation, PM Modi expressed India's commitment to building a constructive and forward-looking strategic partnership with Canada that delivers tangible benefits to the people of both nations.

"Pleased to meet Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. We had a productive discussion on further strengthening India-Canada ties in trade, technology, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges. India is committed to building a constructive and forward-looking strategic partnership with Canada that delivers tangible benefits to the people of both countries," Prime Minister Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Anand held a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi, where both sides reviewed progress in ties across various sectors, including trade, investment, education, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar stated that India and Canada are advancing their Strategic Partnership guided by the leadership of the two nations and sustained engagement.

"Delighted to meet FM Anita Anand of Canada in New Delhi today. Reviewed progress in our ties across trade and investment, education, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges. Also exchanged views on key regional and global developments," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

"Guided by our leadership and sustained engagement across government and industry, we are advancing our Strategic Partnership," he added.

Anita Anand recalled her meeting with EAM Jaishankar during her visit to India in 2025, when they had agreed to establish a Joint Roadmap for Canada–India ties and said that she is encouraged by seeing the progress in bilateral cooperation, including advancing trade negotiations and expanding cooperation on energy, innovation and security.

She noted that closer engagement between Canada and India provides an opportunity to shape future prosperity and contribute to a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific when the international order is undergoing profound change.

"Exactly one year ago in New Delhi, I met with my Indian counterpart S Jaishankar to establish a Joint Roadmap for Canada–India relations. Returning today, I am encouraged by how far we have come — from advancing trade negotiations to expanding cooperation on energy, innovation and security," Anand posted on X.

"The significance of this relationship lies in what our two countries can achieve together. At a time when the international order is undergoing profound change, closer engagement between Canada and India offers an opportunity to shape our future prosperity and contribute to a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific," she added.

Anita Anand arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for an official visit to India. This is her third visit to India since June last year.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) extended a warm welcome to Anand and noted that her visit to India will provide an opportunity to both nations to build on the recent progress and further advance bilateral partnership.

--IANS

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