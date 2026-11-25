Washington, Nov 25 (IANS) Wisconsin reported its third measles-associated death on Tuesday (local time), a day after Pennsylvania confirmed its ninth, as health officials urged vaccination against outbreaks that have sickened hundreds of people in both states.

The latest Wisconsin death involved an adult in Lafayette County, the state Department of Health Services said. Officials withheld further details to protect the family’s privacy.

Wisconsin reported 920 measles cases this year, including 88 newly confirmed cases since Friday. Of the annual total, 918 were linked to the outbreak that began in August. The state has recorded 20 hospitalizations this year.

In Pennsylvania, an unvaccinated Centre County resident who tested positive for measles died, the state Department of Health announced Monday. It did not disclose the person’s age or other identifying information.

Pennsylvania’s confirmed case count reached 1,638 across 46 counties, including 49 additional cases since November 18. The state reported 330 hospitalizations.

The nine deaths reported by Pennsylvania this year involved residents of six counties. The latest was the first reported in Centre County.

Health workers have administered more than 7,400 measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations at 287 temporary clinics since Pennsylvania’s outbreak began in late April. More clinics are planned, the department said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 5,838 confirmed measles cases through November 19, compared with 2,289 during all of 2025.

About 96 per cent of this year’s confirmed cases were associated with outbreaks, according to the federal agency.

The national figures have an earlier reporting cutoff than the latest state announcements. The CDC says states have the most current information about their outbreaks.

Wisconsin health officials urged people with fever and a rash to call their health care provider before visiting a clinic or hospital so staff can take precautions against exposing others. The state said more than 55,000 MMR vaccine doses had been administered to Wisconsin residents since August.

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Someone can become infected in a room up to two hours after a person with measles has left, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and a rash. Severe complications can include pneumonia and swelling of the brain. Children younger than 5 are among those at higher risk.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97 per cent effective at preventing measles, the CDC says.

--IANS

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