Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Kaashvi Hiranandani has made it clear that she does not wish to participate in the family week of Bigg Boss 20.

The gamer said that she wants to stay away from further problems and simply watch and enjoy the show. During a YouTube livestream, Kaashvi spoke about catching up on the episodes she had missed and responded to a fan's question about whether she would be entering the Bigg Boss house for family week.

Kaashvi revealed that she had already refused to be a part of the segment and said she did not want to create or become involved in any more problems. “I have already refused to go for family week. I don't want to be problematic. I don't want any more problems. I just want to chill. I just want to watch the show with you all and enjoy it.

“So, because of this, I had already refused. I am not going to go for family week. Either one of his parents or Rohit bhai or Neo, I think one of these guys should go. This is my opinion. I am not going.” “Last time also, I went up on that stage against the will of my parents. After I came back, once I got on the stage, I told them. But still, I don't wish to be a part of the show. That's all. Whatever Scout has to be conveyed, anyone can do it in a good way.”

Kaashvi's decision comes against the backdrop of her previous involvement in the Bigg Boss 20 controversy surrounding Scout and Luv Gill. During the show, she had publicly expressed her discomfort over the equation between the two and had cautioned Scout about his closeness with Luv.

Kaashvi had particularly called out their on-screen interactions, including their giving each other massages, saying that she found the behaviour inappropriate for national television.

The relationship between Scout and Luv has since remained a subject of discussion among viewers, with the two repeatedly being questioned about their closeness and whether there was an attraction between them. Both have denied being romantically involved.

–IANS

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