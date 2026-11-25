Washington, Nov 25 (IANS) A coalition of US states has sued the Trump administration over a housing rule that could strip rental assistance from families whose members include both US citizens and immigrants ineligible for federal aid.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in Massachusetts, challenges a Department of Housing and Urban Development policy affecting public housing, rental vouchers and other subsidised housing programs.

California, New York and Massachusetts are leading the challenge, joined by other states, the District of Columbia and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. They are asking the court to overturn the rule and block its enforcement.

The dispute concerns “mixed-status” households — families in which some members qualify for federal housing assistance while others do not because of their immigration status.

Under the longstanding system, the government reduces a family’s subsidy to cover only eligible members. An ineligible relative can live with the family without receiving a share of the subsidy.

The new rule would end that arrangement as a permanent option, potentially leaving eligible citizens and immigrants without assistance because they share a home with an ineligible relative.

“Families should not have to choose between remaining together and keeping a roof over their heads,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

His office estimated that more than 7,000 mixed-status households in California could be affected, including families with US citizen children.

HUD published the final rule on November 12, with an effective date of December 14. It requires verification of citizenship or eligible immigration status for all applicants and recipients in covered programs, regardless of age.

The department says the changes enforce federal eligibility requirements and direct limited housing resources toward households whose members all qualify.

HUD estimates that the policy could redirect between $167 million and $218 million in annual rental assistance to fully eligible households awaiting help. It describes that as a transfer of assistance, rather than a government saving.

The rule preserves temporary assistance while eligibility is checked and allows qualifying families discretionary delays in ending assistance, potentially lasting up to 18 months.

The states dispute HUD’s interpretation of the law. Their complaint argues that Congress expressly protected reduced assistance for mixed-status families and that the department cannot remove those protections through a regulation.

They also contend that HUD failed to adequately consider displacement, administrative burdens and the costs that state and local governments would face if families lost their homes. These are the states’ arguments, not findings by a judge.

A separate coalition of cities, counties and housing agencies is also challenging the policy. New York City announced Monday that it had joined that lawsuit, led by San Francisco.

The city said the rule could affect eligible residents who live with an ineligible family member, including US citizens and lawful permanent residents. It warned that the change would also impose additional verification work on agencies administering rental assistance.

--IANS

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