Manchester, Nov 25 (IANS) Manchester City were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Napoli in their UEFA Champions League encounter at the Etihad Stadium, with Rayan Cherki producing an 86th-minute equaliser to prevent another disappointing result for Enzo Maresca’s side.

City twice found themselves trailing on the night, recovering from Rasmus Hojlund’s second-half opener and Noa Lang’s spectacular volley to secure a share of the points. However, the result did little to ease concerns over their recent performances, having managed just one victory in their previous seven matches across competitions.

The hosts began with attacking intent, with Elliot Anderson testing Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic inside the opening two minutes. Nico O’Reilly subsequently squandered a promising opportunity, directing his header over the crossbar after meeting Matheus Nunes’ delivery.

Despite City’s early pressure, Napoli gradually found their footing, with former City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne playing an influential role in their attacking movements. The visitors came close to taking the lead just before the interval when Sam Beukema connected with a corner, only for Gianluigi Donnarumma to produce an excellent save.

Napoli carried that threat into the second half and broke the deadlock in the 55th minute. Hojlund showcased his strength and footwork to get past Marc Guehi before sending a powerful low effort beyond Donnarumma.

Maresca responded by introducing Jeremy Doku, and the substitution soon paid dividends. The Belgian winger created the opening for Ayyoub Bouaddi, who finished confidently from inside the box in the 66th minute to register his maiden goal for City and restore parity.

The contest, however, remained finely balanced as Napoli regained their advantage 10 minutes later. Leonardo Spinazzola delivered a cross towards the far post, where Lang met it with a superb volley that left Donnarumma with little chance.

City pushed forward in search of another response, with Josko Gvardiol coming agonisingly close in the 79th minute as his effort struck the woodwork.

The pressure eventually told four minutes from time. Cherki showcased his individual quality to create room in a tight area before firing a precise finish into the bottom corner, bringing City level for the second time and rescuing a point.

While the late intervention spared City a home defeat, their inability to convert early dominance into a winning performance will remain a concern as their recent struggles continue.

--IANS

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