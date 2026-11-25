Washington, Nov 25 (IANS) A senior US House Democrat has demanded records from four companies linked to Donald Trump Jr.’s investment firm.

Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, sent letters to defence manufacturer Hadrian Automation, electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs, prediction-market operator Polymarket and online firearms retailer GrabAGun.

The letters, dated Monday, which were announced Tuesday seeks records concerning the companies’ dealings with 1789 Capital or its principals. Raskin is examining whether political influence or advance knowledge of government decisions helped generate investment gains.

The firm disputes the allegations. Its lawyer, Bill Burck, told NPR that it had responded to Raskin in September and challenged his account of its operations.

“These are personal attacks untethered to actual evidence,” Burck said.

GrabAGun also rejected the accusations, telling NPR that its involvement in proposed firearms regulations was limited to public comments. It described Raskin’s letter as a “political document” and its allegations as “baseless.”

The letters seek evidence about the relationship between investments and government decisions; they do not establish that contracts or regulatory changes were improperly obtained.

He said his aim was to ensure that “public officials and their families cannot profit from and exploit inside government information and insider access.”

Hadrian’s military business is one focus. Raskin cited a $900 million US Navy commitment to a submarine-components partnership and an $80 million Army contract, questioning the timing of government support and 1789 Capital’s investment.

The Army separately announced its Hadrian award in March, saying it would establish advanced manufacturing capacity at Red River Army Depot in Texas. The service said the award followed a competitive process and was intended to improve production of weapons-system components.

In the Juul letter, Raskin questioned a $5 million investment that he said 1789 Capital made in March 2025, four months before the Food and Drug Administration authorized the company to market five electronic cigarette products.

For Polymarket Raskin questioned the closure of federal investigations in July 2025 and the company’s subsequent route back into the US market.

The GrabAGun inquiry concerns its links to 1789 Capital’s principals, Trump Jr.’s board membership and proposed changes that could make direct shipment of firearms to customers easier. Raskin questioned whether those connections provided advance knowledge or influence.

All four companies were asked to preserve relevant communications, including messages sent through private messaging services, and disclose whether records had been deleted.

--IANS

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