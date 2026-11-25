Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas called her daughter Malti Marie the “bravest girl” as the little one fearlessly petted an enormous anaconda during her recent visit to a zoo in Australia.

Priyanka took to her social media account to share glimpses from a fun-filled day she spent with Malti at the Australia Zoo. Among the pictures and videos was a moment where Malti was seen sitting close to a giant snake and gently touching it under the supervision of the zoo staff.

Sharing the picture on her social media account, Priyanka wrote, “The bravest girl..” The picture shows Malti, dressed in a white floral dress and pink shoes, reaching out to touch the huge reptile as a staff member carefully holds it. Another child can also be seen sitting nearby.

The mother-daughter duo appeared to make the most of their wildlife-filled outing, and were seen interacting with animals and experiencing the zoo together.

In another picture from the outing, Priyanka can be seen standing beside a rhinoceros while holding Malti in her arms. She was also seen feeding a giraffe along with Malti.

The little one was also seen interacting with a small reptile under the guidance of the zoo staff. In another adorable moment, Priyanka posed with lemurs as they climbed around her.

The photo carousel also featured Priyanka and Malti spending time with a kangaroo, with the actress crouching beside her daughter as they interacted with the animal.

Sharing the pictures from the outing, Priyanka wrote, “The kind of day you just want to bottle up.” She also expressed gratitude to actor Russell Crowe for making the experience possible and thanked Terri Irwin for the warm welcome at Australia Zoo.

Priyanka also remembered the late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin and his legacy, expressing how his love and care for animals could be felt throughout the place.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently in Australia for the shoot of her upcoming sci-fi action thriller Bluefly, which stars Russell Crowe and is directed by Nimrod Antal. The film is tentatively scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in April 2027.

–IANS

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