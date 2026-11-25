Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Indian equity benchmarks showed a gap-up opening and surged up to 1.7 per cent in early trade on Wednesday, buoyed by strong foreign investor inflows, robust corporate earnings and buying in banking and technology stocks.

Sensex climbed as much as 1,433.61 points or 1.73 per cent to 83,869.60 in early deals. Nifty 50 rose 406.35 points or 1.6 per cent to 25,756 by 9:20 am.

The rally was led by financial and technology stocks.

Nifty Private Bank advanced over 2 per cent. Nifty IT also rose 2 per cent, extending gains amid renewed buying interest in large-cap technology names.

Other sectors posting notable gains included cement, FMCG, energy, pharmaceuticals and healthcare shares.

However, metal and media indices remained under pressure, declining nearly 1 per cent each.

The sharp rise in domestic equities came despite a softer trend across Asia, where investors remained cautious after a fresh decline in US technology stocks reignited concerns over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence-driven market rally.

Analysts said Indian equities were continuing to outperform global peers due to improving fundamentals and strong foreign investor interest.

"We are witnessing heightened volatility in global equity markets caused mainly by swings in AI-related trades. Investors should ignore these wild moves and focus on fundamentals, according to them.

They further noted that India's improving fundamentals, reflected in the impressive 27 per cent earnings growth of Nifty 50 companies in the second quarter, have the potential to support increasing FII inflows and impart resilience to the market.

In addition, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers on Monday, purchasing Indian equities worth Rs 5,673 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) booked profits and sold shares worth Rs 2,760 crore.

According to NSDL data cited by market experts, foreign investors have invested a record $13.2 billion in Indian equities so far this month.

Analysts said continued foreign inflows, strong earnings momentum and attractive valuations in key sectors such as financials and technology could help support the market despite elevated global volatility.

Additionally, Wall Street ended lower overnight as technology shares gave up part of the previous session's gains that had followed the surprise return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia chief executive. Asian markets subsequently weakened amid concerns about elevated AI-related valuations and continued volatility in the technology sector.

--IANS

ag/