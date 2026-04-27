PM Modi to unveil Rs 6,300 crore projects in Varanasi, signature bridge over Ganga among key announcements

Varanasi, April 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on April 28 for a two-day visit, during which he will unveil and lay the foundation stone for 163 development projects worth around Rs 6,300 crore, officials said on Monday.

According to District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar, the projects span multiple sectors including infrastructure, connectivity, and public amenities aimed at boosting the overall development of the holy city, also known as Kashi.

Among the highlights is a proposed signature bridge over the Ganga River, which is expected to significantly improve urban connectivity and become a major landmark in the city.

In addition to infrastructure projects, the Prime Minister will virtually flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains — one connecting Varanasi to Pune and another linking Ayodhya to Mumbai — enhancing long-distance rail connectivity for passengers across key regions.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal told IANS that elaborate arrangements have been made for a major public outreach programme during the visit. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a gathering of more than 50,000 women under the 'Nari Shakti Vandan' programme at around 4:30 P.M. at the BLW ground in Varanasi.

"Given the prevailing heat conditions, special measures such as installation of water coolers and misting systems have been put in place at the venue to ensure the comfort of attendees," Agarwal said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Varuna Zone), Pramod Kumar, said stringent security measures have been enforced across the city in view of the Prime Minister’s visit. "More than 700 women police personnel have been deployed, keeping in mind the large participation of women in the event," he said.

He added that the security grid includes advanced anti-drone systems, extensive CCTV surveillance, and multi-layered deployment of security personnel to ensure a safe and smooth programme.

Officials also indicated that on the second day of his visit, the Prime Minister is likely to visit the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers. There is also a possibility of an unannounced roadshow of approximately 12 kilometres, for which administrative preparations are underway.

The visit is being seen as significant in terms of both development initiatives and political outreach, as Varanasi continues to remain a focal point of the Prime Minister’s constituency engagements.

--IANS

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