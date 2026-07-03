PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Jaipur Metro Phase-2 worth Rs 13,037-crore tomorrow

Jaipur, July 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Jaipur Metro Rail Project Phase-2 during the inauguration ceremony of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Refinery at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Balotra district on Saturday, government officials said on Friday.

The ambitious metro expansion is expected to significantly enhance urban mobility by connecting Jaipur's major industrial, commercial, and residential areas.

The Rs 13,037-crore project will develop a 41-km North-South Metro corridor from Prahladpura to Todi Mod, providing seamless connectivity to key destinations, including Sitapura Industrial Area, Vishwakarma Industrial Area (VKIA), Jaipur International Airport, Tonk Road, Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Sawai Man Singh Stadium, the Collectorate, Jaipur Railway Station, Ambabari, and Vidyadhar Nagar.

The Phase-2 corridor will comprise 36 metro stations, creating a modern mass transit system that links Jaipur's expanding industrial hubs with major residential and commercial centres.

The project will be implemented by the Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), a 50:50 joint venture between the Union government and the Rajasthan government.

To ensure uninterrupted connectivity, the project includes underground stations in the airport area, integrating them with the existing metro network.

Following approval from the Union Cabinet, Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited has issued the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the first construction package worth more than Rs 918.04 crore.

The package covers the design and construction of a 12-km elevated corridor from Prahladpura to Pinjrapol Gaushala, along with 10 elevated stations at Prahladpura, Manpura, Bilwa Kalan, Bilwa, Goner Mod, Sitapura, Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), Kumbha Marg, Haldighati Gate and Pinjrapol Gaushala.

A dedicated spur line connecting the corridor to the Jaipur Metro Phase-2 depot will also be constructed.

The project is designed to integrate metro services with Jaipur's existing transport infrastructure, including the airport, railway station, and major bus terminals, creating a seamless multi-modal transport network.

Plans are also being prepared to operate feeder bus services connecting nearby towns such as Chaksu and Chomu to the nearest metro stations at Prahladpura and Todi Mod, further improving regional connectivity.

Jaipur Metro's existing 11.64-km Phase-1 corridor, running from Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar with 11 stations, currently serves around 50,000 passengers daily.

With the completion of Phase-2, daily ridership is projected to increase to nearly 2.5 lakh passengers, with the potential to exceed four lakh commuters in the coming years, making the Metro a key pillar of Jaipur's urban transport system.

--IANS

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