PM Modi to inaugurate Viveka Smaraka in Mysuru on August 1

Mysuru, July 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the ‘Viveka Smaraka’ at the Ramakrishna Ashrama in Mysuru on August 1, the spiritual centre’s chief Swami Muktidananda told the media on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Mysuru is set to bring the spotlight on Mysuru and its rich contributions in shaping Swami Vivekananda’s journey to the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893.

Addressing the media, the president of Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashrama, Swami Muktidananda, informed that the ‘Viveka Smaraka’ has been built at the very place where Swami Vivekananda stayed during his visit to Mysuru in November 1892.

“The centre has been established primarily as a youth service and personality development centre,” he said.

PM Modi is set to inaugurate the memorial at around 3.30 p.m. on August 1, following which he will also address a gathering of more than 6,000 youth and residents of Mysuru at a public function.

The Prime Minister will also visit the century-old Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashrama, where he will offer floral tributes to Ramakrishna Paramahamsa in the prayer hall.

The memorial (smaraka) developed by the Ramakrishna Ashrama after decades-long effort to secure the site seeks to preserve that legacy. The state-of-the-art memorial houses a towering bronze statue of Swami Vivekananda, a meditation hall and an interactive gallery chronicling his Mysuru sojourn.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister will also be presented with a marble statue of Swami Vivekananda sculpted by renowned Mysuru artist Arun Yogiraj -- the sculptor who carved the idol of Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to newsmen, Swami Muktidananda said Yogiraj has created this statue as a token of his love and respect for the Prime Minister.

Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj, the 92-year-old President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, is the chief guest for the occasion.

The dedication of the memorial to the nation is seen as an effort towards the promotion of Swami Vivekananda’s ideals among the youth, under the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

--IANS

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