April 13, 2026 9:03 AM हिंदी

PM Modi to address 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' in Delhi today

PM Modi to address 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' in Delhi today

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a national-level 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on Monday at 11 a.m.

The Sammelan is expected to witness the participation of eminent personalities and women achievers from diverse fields, including government, academia, science, sports, entrepreneurship, media, social work, and culture.

The event aims to bring together a wide spectrum of stakeholders to deliberate on the role of women in India's development journey.

The programme is being organised as part of the Union government's broader push towards women-led development and seeks to underline the importance of greater participation of women in decision-making processes.

It will also highlight the growing presence of women in leadership roles across sectors, from grassroots governance institutions such as Panchayats to the national Parliament.

The event comes in the backdrop of the landmark passage of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in September 2023, which marked a significant step towards enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies.

The legislation provides for one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, a move widely seen as transformative for India's political landscape.

With a focus now shifting towards the implementation of women's reservation across the country, a session of Parliament has been convened on April 16 to 18 to deliberate further on the issue.

The Sammelan is expected to build momentum around this initiative and reaffirm the Union government's commitment to ensuring greater inclusivity in governance.

According to the official statement, the Sammelan will also emphasise the importance of women's participation in shaping India's future as the country moves towards its long-term vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, often referred to as 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

The Union government has consistently highlighted women-led development as a central pillar of its vision for a developed India.

The Sammelan is expected to reinforce this narrative and further strengthen efforts towards achieving inclusive and sustainable growth.

--IANS

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