PM Modi thanks Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson for warmth, friendship; says visit marked by important outcomes

Gothenburg, May 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked the people of Sweden, the Government of Sweden, and PM Ulf Kristersson for the warmth and friendship.

He further added that his visit to Sweden was marked by several important outcomes that will add new momentum to relations.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "My visit to Sweden was marked by several important outcomes that will add new momentum to India-Sweden relations."

"From elevating our ties to a Strategic Partnership, launching the Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0 and the India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor, to setting an ambitious goal of doubling bilateral trade in the next five years, the discussions were highly productive," he said.

"I thank the people of Sweden, the Government of Sweden and PM Ulf Kristersson for the warmth and friendship," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that he was honoured to address the European Round Table for Industry (ERT) in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The Prime Minister said his speech focused on the growing convergence between India and Europe, the opportunities emerging from the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and India’s reform-driven economic growth journey.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Honoured to have addressed the European Round Table for Industry (ERT) in Gothenburg yesterday. My speech covered the growing India-Europe convergence, the opportunities opened by the India-EU FTA, India’s reform-driven growth journey and the vast scope for collaboration in technology, clean energy, infrastructure, mobility and healthcare."

In another post, PM Modi said, "Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and I met business leaders of Sweden in Gothenburg last evening. Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria also took part in this interaction. We had wide ranging conversations with the business leaders on how economic linkages between India and Sweden can be enhanced, particularly in futuristic technologies, R&D, AI, security and healthcare. I emphasised on the reform trajectory of India and how it offers new opportunities in several sectors like infrastructure, innovation, technology and more."

--IANS

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