PM Modi taught India to think big, transformed business climate: Industry

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 and completed 25 years in public service, industry leaders on Thursday said he has taught the country to think big and transformed the business environment through landmark reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and infrastructure development.

Speaking to IANS, Anant Swarup, Secretary General of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said that during his 25 years in public service, PM Modi has inspired the nation to think on a larger scale.

He said that under the Prime Minister’s vision, the government has introduced several major and transformative reforms.

“GST is one such reform that has changed the way business is conducted across the country. It has led to the creation of larger warehouses, simplified tax-related regulations and reduced logistics costs. This remains one of the government’s significant achievements,” Swarup said.

He further noted that the government’s strong focus on infrastructure has been another key reform initiative.

“Numerous ports, airports and highways have been built across the country. This has injected new energy into Indian industry and helped bring down logistics costs,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ranjeet Mehta CEO & Secretary General, PHDCCI said that during PM Modi’s 12 years in office, India has registered progress across several sectors, including the digital ecosystem, infrastructure, the startup ecosystem and youth empowerment.

He told IANS that promoting domestic manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative has been among the most significant achievements of the government so far.

In conversation with IANS, Vijay Kalantri, Chairman of the World Trade Center (WTC) Mumbai, said that India’s global standing has strengthened under PM Modi’s leadership.

He said several welfare schemes launched by the Prime Minister have benefited people at the grassroots level, including the Jan Dhan Yojana and the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative.

--IANS

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