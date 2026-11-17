Manila, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday and reaffirmed India’s vision of a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

During the summit, PM Modi called for stronger regional cooperation and emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing key regional and international challenges.

"PM Narendra Modi at the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila reaffirmed India’s vision of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific, underscoring ASEAN’s centrality to the regional architecture. PM called for stronger regional cooperation and emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing key regional and international challenges," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

The East Asia Summit (EAS) is the Indo-Pacific's premier forum for strategic dialogue, according to Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade statement. EAS marked its 20th anniversary in 2025.

The EAS comprises 19 members: the 11 ASEAN countries (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam) along with Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi reaffirmed India's steadfast support for ASEAN unity and centrality, while underscoring the shared vision of a peaceful, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific during his address at the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit.

PM Modi and ASEAN leaders reviewed the progress of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to deepen cooperation across multiple domains, according to the MEA. The leaders also appreciated the initiatives undertaken to mark 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation.

The Prime Minister announced several initiatives to further strengthen ASEAN-India cooperation, including the long-term ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation Plan; ASEAN-India Space Hackathon; cooperation on critical minerals; expanding scholarships for ASEAN students at Nalanda University; and free e-visas for ASEAN tourists, the MEA mentioned.

PM Modi also led the foundation-stone laying ceremony for the redevelopment of Manila's iconic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan, a place of worship with a history spanning more than a century.

According to the MEA, the Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan was originally established in 1901 and formally organised in 1903. It was registered as Khalsa Diwan in 1924.

"The Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara holds a unique distinction of being the oldest Gurudwara in the Philippines. It continues to play an important role through its spiritual, cultural and philanthropic activities for the Sikh and other communities in Manila," the MEA said in a statement.

The Ministry further stated that the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara continues to stand as a "vital bridge" between the Indian-Sikh community and Philippine society.

Senator Francis Joseph Escudero and Manila City Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno were also present during the ceremony.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and the Sikh community during the event.

--IANS

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