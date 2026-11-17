New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday confirmed that all 24 Indian seafarers aboard Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS were safe after the vessel came under a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, Sonowal said that the tanker was targeted on Monday and all 25 crew members were safe with none of them sustaining any injuries.

He said that the situation was being closely monitored, with the Indian authorities in touch with the ship management company to ensure the safety and well-being of the seafarers.

“On Nov 16, Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz. All 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries. We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers,” the Union Minister stated.

The latest incident comes days after another vessel carrying Indian seafarers was struck by a projectile in the Persian Gulf.

Last week, Sonowal said that a Liberia-flagged Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf, leaving four crew members injured, including one Indian national.

Sharing the details in a post on X, Sonowal said that the vessel was carrying six Indian seafarers when it came under attack on November 10.

He added that the injured Indian seafarer had suffered minor injuries and was safely taken ashore for further medical examination, while the remaining 18 crew members, including the other five Indian seafarers, were safe.

"On Nov 10, Liberia-flagged VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, carrying 6 Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf from Al Ruwais to Dubai. Four crew members sustained injuries in the attack, including one Indian national, who suffered minor injuries and has been safely taken ashore for further medical examination. The remaining 18 crew members, including the other 5 Indian seafarers, are safe and accounted for," the Union Minister stated.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care and wellbeing of our seafarers," he added.

Earlier this month, reiterating its call for an end to hostilities in West Asia to facilitate a return to normalcy, India said that the ongoing conflict has taken a heavy toll in terms of casualties, disrupted lives and affected global economic flows.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the conflict had adversely affected the movement of food, fuel, fertilisers and financial flows worldwide.

He stated that India continues to advocate dialogue and diplomacy among the parties to restore peace and stability in the region.

On the safety of Indian nationals in the region, the MEA spokesperson further said New Delhi remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the Indian diaspora and seafarers in West Asia and beyond.

--IANS

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